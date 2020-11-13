SI.com
Running Game Will Be Key for Ravens Against Patriots

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Few teams have been able to stop the Ravens running attack this season.

Baltimore leads the NFL with 170.1 rushing yards per game. The Ravens are 6-2 and have thrown 216 passes and run 266 times.

The ground attack will be key against the Patriots, who have the league's 25th-ranked run defense. Conversely, New England's secondary is adept at causing turnovers and second in the NFL with 10 interceptions, including five by J .C. Jackson and two by Devin McCourty. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the Patriots' defensive backs pose a tough challenge. 

"That’s a very good secondary, very well-coached, very coordinated," Harbaugh said. "They work well together with the front and each other – I think that’s a mark of a great secondary. They also are ballhawks. They’re very aggressive attacking the ball at the catch point; that’s something we’re going to have to be very conscious of and very aggressive towards. 

"They’ve got 10 interceptions so far this year – that’s to your point. It’s definitely a great part of their team, and I think it’s something they focus on.”

While the Ravens want to establish the run, they get can't be too one-dimensional against a Bill Belichick-coached team. While running back Mark Ingram has battled an ankle injury. both Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins have effectively carried the load for Baltimore. 

So, offensive coordinator, Greg Roman will try to establish some balance. However, the Ravens passing attack has been mostly inconsistent and is ranked 31st in the league ahead of the winless Jets. 

“Going against Coach [Bill] Belichick is always an extreme challenge," Roman said. "When you look at their defense right now, they’re extremely fundamentally sound. They play very physical, as they always do on the front. 

"The secondary is very … They have every adjustment in the book as far as how they can play certain things, and they can change it up on the fly. It’s a great challenge from that standpoint." 

