Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

The Ravens had the best running attack in the history of the NFL last season.

General manager Eric DeCosta acknowledges that it's going to be difficult to top that performance.

“We set the record for rushing last year, so it's going to be hard for us this year. So, we have to find as many good players as we can," DeCosta said. "I think that position is critically important to our offense. All the positions are important, but to be a good running back you have to have the ability, obviously, to play in the NFL. You have to be big and strong and physical, but you also have to be durable. That's a really important criteria for that position, and also be intelligent."

Last year, the Ravens set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record with 3,296 yards, breaking the previous mark set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.

So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

"We feel like we have a really good group of running backs on our team, and it'll just basically be who's available when we pick," DeCosta said. "There are certainly running backs all throughout the draft in each round – first round all the way through the seventh round – guys that we think have the opportunity to come in and help us be the best team we can be, and we'll look at that.”