RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had the best running attack in the history of the NFL last season.

General manager Eric DeCosta acknowledges that it's going to be difficult to top that performance. 

“We set the record for rushing last year, so it's going to be hard for us this year. So, we have to find as many good players as we can," DeCosta said. "I think that position is critically important to our offense. All the positions are important, but to be a good running back you have to have the ability, obviously, to play in the NFL. You have to be big and strong and physical, but you also have to be durable. That's a really important criteria for that position, and also be intelligent."

Last year, the Ravens set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record with 3,296 yards, breaking the previous mark set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.

So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. 

"We feel like we have a really good group of running backs on our team, and it'll just basically be who's available when we pick," DeCosta said. "There are certainly running backs all throughout the draft in each round – first round all the way through the seventh round – guys that we think have the opportunity to come in and help us be the best team we can be, and we'll look at that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Top All-Time Draft Picks: Rounds One Through Seven

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the best franchises in the NFL when it comes to the draft.Baltimore has made some stellar picks that includes three players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Ufomba Kamalu After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was released by the Baltimore Ravens hours after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to Baltimore County police. Kamalu was acquired from the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 25. He was waived in mid-November before being added to Baltimore's practice squad. He never appeared in a game for the Ravens. Kamalu played two games for New England in 2018. He also appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Staying the Course, Not Worried About Uncertainties Surrounding Season

The Baltimore Ravens have the message "W.I.N." emblazoned on a board in the team's headquarters. That stands for "What's Important Now? That's been the mantra of the front office, coaches and players as they deal with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19. While offseason workouts are in jeopardy, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned. As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is just focused on the all of the areas he control.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Draft Fantasy Player Evaluation: Tee Higgins to Ravens

What are the fantasy implications if the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins? Sports Illustrated fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jamie Eisner discuss where Higgins might stack up in fantasy drafts and how his presence affects other Ravens playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Center Matt Skura Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender

Ravens center Matt Skura signed a restricted free agent tender with the team and will be back for the 2020 season. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore before suffering a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich

Rankings: Ravens Have Fifth-Best Quarterback Situation in NFL

The Ravens have the fifth-best quarterback situation in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, according to rankings by Sports Illustrated Connor Orr. Baltimore is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named the NFL's MVP last season.

Todd Karpovich

Why You Should Bet on Lamar Jackson to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Joe Namath (AFL), Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning. Those four quarterbacks are the only players in NFL history to win the AP Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons in the Super Bowl era. Can Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson add his name to that illustrious list?

JAIME EISNER

Eric DeCosta Offers Scouting Report on Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen

The Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in this year's NFL Draft and will likely pounce if Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen fall to them with the 28th overall pick. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams. Murray and Queen each have been projected to go in the early twenties on many draft boards.

Todd Karpovich

Deep Pool of Receivers in NFL Draft Could Favor Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft. General manager Eric DeCosta is confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs with the 28th overall pick, namely at linebacker and on the offensive line. "I think it's just the amount of really good players in the draft at that position. In most years, you probably expect those players to fill up the first three rounds," DeCosta said. "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore? After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook."Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Todd Karpovich