Ravens Will 'Keep People Guessing' When It Comes to Running Attack

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have four running backs on their depth chart that are capable of making big plays.

One of the questions entering the season was how the team was going to spread out the carries.

In the season-opener against the Browns, Mark Ingram led the group with 10 carries for 29 yards, followed by rookie J.K. Dobbins (7 carries, 22 yards) and Gus Edwards (4 carries, 17 yards). Justice Hill was ruled out with a thigh injury.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the ratio is going to vary, depending on the opponent and who has the hot hand. 

"There's no exact science there," Roman said. "It's going to be different every week. We like to keep people guessing so it will happen the way it happens."

While Dobbins was second with the carries, he led the running backs with 23 snaps, followed by Ingram (21) and Edwards. Dobbins was especially effective in the red zone and scored a pair of short touchdowns. 

Dobbins certainly played well enough to earn more reps, but Roman does not plan to tip his cards. Opponents are just going to plan to deal with multiple players because the Ravens plan to spread the ball around.

"We’ll definitely use three every week and sometimes four," Roman said. "Division of labor or how we deploy them, that will change on a week-to-week basis a little bit. Mark Ingram, he’s a real leader and presence for us here. Mark is our starting running back, and Gus and J.K. and Justice we feel really good about that group. 

"Running backs and tight ends are unique in that every one of them is a little bit different, so we’ll try to deploy them a little bit differently. But we definitely want to get everybody involved and everybody part of what we’re trying to do.”

