Video: Matthew Judon Discusses Lamar Jackson, Leadership on Jim Rome Show

News
Gus Edwards Thriving in New Role
Ravens running back Gus Edwards took over the starting job last season as a rookie and led the team in rushing. Baltimore added veteran Mark Ingram this past offseason, and he has gotten the majority of carries this season. Still, Edwards is an efficient back and he showed his value with a 63-yard touchdown run that put an exclamation point on a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 11.
Former Ravens Coordinator Denies Report Claiming He Wanted to Move Jackson to Receiver
A report by the “The GM Shuffle, a CBS-produced podcast, claims former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to receiver following the 2018 NFL Draft. “Here’s what happened," former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said. "The first time he (Lamar Jackson) comes in, Marty Mornhinweg – remember, we’re building the team around him – Marty says to the coaches, this is fact, ‘When are we gonna move him to receiver?’” Mornhinweg adamantly denied the report.
Harbaugh Never Lost Confidence in Ravens Pass Rush
Coach John Harbaugh defended his players and was confident the team was going to get results with the pass rush. He was rewarded for that confidence Week 11 in a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans when the Ravens registered a season-high seven sacks and had another 10 quarterback hits.