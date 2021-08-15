Ravens-Saints: First-Team Defense Shines, Offense Struggles Without Lamar

This story will be updated.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' first-team defense shined against the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game.

The starters forced three turnovers and the Ravens had five takeaways overall.

"We’re playing Raven-winning football. We’re going to keep working," safety DeShon Elliott said. "We’re going to keep working and doing our job. I just like to come out here and see the young guys get an opportunity out here to do the best that they can. I’m happy to see them."

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison forced a fumble at the 8-yard line that was recovered by Elliott. Marcus Peters had a solid pass breakup and Jaylon Ferguson also flashed in run coverage.

The Ravens forced another turnover on the Saints' second possession. This time, safety Geno Stone intercepted Taysom Hill on the Saints 44-yard line. Stone also managed another interception late in the first half.

Patrick Queen was stellar in coverage and had a tackle for a loss on a screenplay and then managed a sack against Hill for a 12-yard loss, forcing the Saints to punt.

Justin Madubuike forced a fumble late in the first quarter that was recovered by Chris Board. Madubuike got the start and played effectively.

Rookie Brandon Stephens and Chris Smith shared a sack against Jameis Winston.

Hill was 8 of 12 for 81 yards with an interception for a 55.1 rating. He's competing with Winston for the starting job.

The Ravens' offense was less than stellar.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson dressed but did not take a snap.

Instead, Trace McSorley got the start with several key players missing on the offensive line, most notably left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Kevin Zeitler.

McSorley struggled and was 10 of 17 for 71 yards with an interception (49.8 rating). He also ran for 25 yards on four carries.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was stuffed for a one-yard loss on a 4th-and-1 midway through the first quarter.

Justin Tucker nailed a 56-yard field goal to give Baltimore a 3-0 lead with 14:16 left in the half. The Ravens manded four plays for minus-3 yards on that scoring drive.

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman was forced into the blue medical tent and then went into the locker room with an ankle injury. Bozeman had been on the field for Ravens' first four drives.