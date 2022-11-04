Week 9: Ravens — Saints Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are playing their second straight prime-time game when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints.

The pundits are mostly picking the Ravens to win this game.

Here's the Roundup

Analysis: "The Ravens are gaining some momentum and have won two straight games for the first time since last November. The defense should be tougher with the aforementioned additions. The Ravens are successful when they run the ball, but the Saints defense is a bit tougher than Tampa Bay's. Still, the Ravens are the deeper and better team."

The Pick: Ravens 23, Saints 17

Analysis: "These would be my top two picks in the "better than their record" Olympics. Both teams could go streaking in the second half of the season -- especially New Orleans, if rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor is as good as he looks and Marshon Lattimore returns to health. It's too early to say the Saints’ defense is back, but the offense is efficient enough and the Superdome will be rocking. I only give the Ravens a slight edge because they might have the best special teams in football, while the Saints might have the worst."

The Pick: Ravens 25, Saints 24

Analysis: "The Ravens will be rested after playing at Tampa Bay last Thursday. They ran the ball for over 200 yards in that game. That won't happen against this Saints defense. Look for the New Orleans defense to continue to play well after shutting out the Raiders last week."

The Pick: Saints 26, Ravens 20

Analysis: "The Saints made a statement with their blowout of the Raiders last week, and I think they’ll be competitive with the Ravens. But ultimately I think the Ravens’ enormous special teams advantage will make the difference in this game."

The Pick: Ravens 26, Saints 20

Analysis: "Baltimore had a mini-bye after the Thursday game and while the Saints took care of a weak Raiders squad, they are still dealing with several lingering injuries to key starters. I don't think we can consider the Saints a week-to-week play." — Lorenzo Reyes

The Picks:

Reyes: Ravens 27, Saints 17

Safid Deen: Ravens 28, Saints 24

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 28, Saints 20

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 33, Saints 26

Nate Davis: Ravens 27, Saints 23

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 24, Saints 16

Analysis: "NFC teams have a hard time with the Ravens because they don’t see them often enough to understand their intensity. The Saints shut out the Raiders one week after allowing 42 points to the Cardinals and a combined 62 points the previous two weeks."

The Pick: Ravens 34, Saints 24

Analysis: "The Saints are better with Andy Dalton, and their defense put the clamps on the Raiders last week. But the Ravens are getting better on defense, and Lamar Jackson makes more plays than Dalton."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Saints 20