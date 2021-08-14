Ravens-Saints: What to Watch, Where to Watch, Prediction

BALTIMORE — The Ravens put their 17-game winning streak in the preseason on the line against the Saints.

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch:

Chs. 11 (Baltimore), 7 (Washington), 8

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM); WDCN (87.7 FM)

Four Quarters — What to Watch

1. Which Young Wide Receivers Will Step Up?

The Ravens will like by without wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain. In addition, Sammy Watkins will also get limited snaps. This means that James Proche and Devin Duvernay will get the start and get the chance to play for an extended time. Proche has been one of the best players in training camp, while Duvernay has been steady. Several other young wide receivers, most notably Tylan Wallace, Jayon Moore and Binjimen Victor, will get an opportunity to flash.

2. Who Will Begin to Emerge As Lamar Jackson's Backup?

Lamar Jackson will likely not play after missing the first week of training camp. If Jackson does play, it likely won’t be for more than a series. This means that Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will get the brunt of snaps. Huntley outplayed McSorley throughout the OTAs, but McSorley has closed the gap in training camp. This game will far in helping decide that completion because Jackson will be ready for the second preseason game against Carolina.

3. Who Lines Up On With the Offensive Line?

The Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (foot). Right tackle Alejandro Villanueva missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and rookie left guard Ben Cleveland has missed most of the past two practices, This means Tyre Phillips will play at one of the spots at tackle. Patrick Mekari can play tackle or add depth at guard and center. Ben Powers will see some action at right and/or left guard. Trystan Colon will back up Bradley Bozeman at center. It's not ideal, but the Ravens will have a better idea of their depth on the offensive line.

4. Which Rookie Will Flash?

The Ravens won't have the first-round pick, Rashod Bateman, at wide receiver after he underwent groin surgery. Their other first-round pick Odafe Oweh missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. He could play sparingly. Another rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes missed the end of practice Wednesday but should be available. A player to watch is defensive back Brandon Stephens, who has flashed throughout camp. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback Shaun Wade, and fullback Ben Mason will make their debuts

Prediction

The Ravens are missing several key players and the Saints have a full-blown quarterback competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. Still, the Ravens have a solid structure to their preseason and that's why they've won so many games in a row. Baltimore's depth near the end of the game is the difference:

Ravens 24, Saints 23.