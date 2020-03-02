RavenCountry
Ravens Need to Spend Wisely in Free Agency

Todd Karpovich

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some flexibility with the team's salary cap to pursue players in the free-agent market.

Baltimore, however, certainly is not in position to get into a bidding war.

The Ravens currently have $30.7 million in salary-cap space, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL.

DeCosta wants to add a pass rusher, inside linebacker, wide receiver and offensive lineman this offseason. 

The marquee players, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Blake Martinez, are going to want huge paydays and could price themselves out of the Ravens comfort zone. The team would likely shy away from any contracts in the $20-million per year range. 

The Ravens also need to decide whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker, Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. The tag would cost the team more than $16 million, which would be another potential stumbling to signing another marquee free agent. 

Baltimore also has to spend additional money to tender contracts for exclusive rights and restricted free agents, including running back Gus Edwards and center Matt Skura. 

DeCosta has done a solid job in his first year as the full-time general manager balancing the need to put together a competitive team, while laying the foundation for future success. 

Despite some of the challenges with the salary cap, the Ravens have a strong group of young players returning in 2020, including quarterback and reigning league MVP  Lamar Jackson. 

Last season, the Ravens won the AFC North for the second consecutive year, finished a league-best 14-2 and broke the NFL's single-season rushing record.

The team is looking to maintain that momentum and compete for a Super Bowl. 

"We have had some things that we have had to work against, salary cap-wise and roster-wise and things like that. Guys have left in free agency, those kinds of things," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think we have done a remarkable job of building this team to where it is right now. I am really proud of what we have been able to do, on the personnel side and the coaching-scheme side. What we have been able to build with the guys that we have had and get the most out of our players [is impressive]."

 

Is A.J. Green Off the Table for Ravens?

There are reports that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green to prevent him from testing the free-agent market. This might force the Ravens to adjust their plans because Green was a potential target for the team.Baltimore is looking to add another veteran playmaker at wide receiver and Green could have potentially fit the bill. Perhaps, the Bengals might consider trading him if he decides to hold out. Either way, Green might be a gamble at this stage of his career.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Can Find Playmaker at Wide Receiver in Later Rounds of Draft

The Ravens want to add a playmaking wide receiver to provide MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with another target. This year's NFL Draft is deep at that position and Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will likely be able to pick up a talented players in the second round or later. Here are some wide receivers that could potentially be picked up in the second round or later for the Ravens, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Two of Ravens Potential Draft Targets Injured at Combine

Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen, a pair of linebackers potentially being targeted by the Ravens in the upcoming draft, were each injured at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to multiple reports. Both players appeared to have a hamstring issue in their second attempt at running the 40-yard dash. The extent of the injuries remain uncertain.Murray had a time 4.52 in his first attempt at running the 40-yard dash. Queen finished the same sprint at 4.50.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions: Part 6

The Ravens need to add depth at linebacker and LSU's Patrick Queen has emerged as a viable target with the team's 28th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Todd Karpovich

Do the Ravens Really Want to Disrupt the Tight Ends Room?

There were several reports this week about teams being interested in acquiring Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each could use a dependable playmaker at that position. Hurst is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the Ravens' depth chart and that has led to speculation the Ravens might be willing to listen to trade offers. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said he likes having all three players on the roster.

Todd Karpovich

AFC North Poised to Become Heisman Trophy Central for Quarterbacks

If the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, he'll become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in the AFC North. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the award in 2016 at Louisville, and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield took home the accolade the following year while at Oklahoma. Baltimore's backup quarterback Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 at Baylor. While Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't win the Heisman, he represented the old guard of the division.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Give Martindale More Weapons On Defense

The Ravens are preparing to give defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale more playmakers this offseason.Baltimore was ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. Martindale helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17. The Ravens rewarded Martindale by making him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with an extension that averages a reported $3.25 million per season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in the free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Some Ravens Players Opposed to Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement

Some of the NFL players are thrilled with the proposed collective bargaining agreement proposed by ownership.The new proposed agreement includes a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021, an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 and an increased revenue share for the players, up from 47 to 48 percent, and to 48.5 percent after the move to 17 games. Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, want a bigger share of the revenue. He is supporting a plan to help the players in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta Has High Expectations for Miles Boykin

Boykin, a third-round pick from Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft, showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Todd Karpovich