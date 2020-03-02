Ravens Need to Spend Wisely in Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some flexibility with the team's salary cap to pursue players in the free-agent market.

Baltimore, however, certainly is not in position to get into a bidding war.

The Ravens currently have $30.7 million in salary-cap space, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL.

DeCosta wants to add a pass rusher, inside linebacker, wide receiver and offensive lineman this offseason.

The marquee players, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Blake Martinez, are going to want huge paydays and could price themselves out of the Ravens comfort zone. The team would likely shy away from any contracts in the $20-million per year range.

The Ravens also need to decide whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker, Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. The tag would cost the team more than $16 million, which would be another potential stumbling to signing another marquee free agent.

Baltimore also has to spend additional money to tender contracts for exclusive rights and restricted free agents, including running back Gus Edwards and center Matt Skura.

DeCosta has done a solid job in his first year as the full-time general manager balancing the need to put together a competitive team, while laying the foundation for future success.

Despite some of the challenges with the salary cap, the Ravens have a strong group of young players returning in 2020, including quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Last season, the Ravens won the AFC North for the second consecutive year, finished a league-best 14-2 and broke the NFL's single-season rushing record.

The team is looking to maintain that momentum and compete for a Super Bowl.

"We have had some things that we have had to work against, salary cap-wise and roster-wise and things like that. Guys have left in free agency, those kinds of things," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think we have done a remarkable job of building this team to where it is right now. I am really proud of what we have been able to do, on the personnel side and the coaching-scheme side. What we have been able to build with the guys that we have had and get the most out of our players [is impressive]."