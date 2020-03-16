RavenCountry
Ravens Walking Delicate Balance with New Salary Cap

Todd Karpovich

The NFL salary cap for 2020 is $198.2 million per team under the new collective bargaining agreement. 

The Ravens have already splurged financially. 

The team acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick,. This deal, which will become official when the new league year officially opens March 18, will help the Ravens satisfy a glaring area of need with their pass rush. 

Campbell has a base salary of $15 million in 2020.

The Ravens also designated outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, according to executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta.

The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens just over $15.8 million, will also allow DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

These deals mean the Ravens currently have $2/8 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta has made some shrewd moves, including an extension for cornerback Marcus Peters. Now, DeCosta will need to be creative to free up some more funds.

The team could decline the option with cornerback Brandon Carr, which would save $7 million. The Ravens have other needs, manly at linebacker, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

DeCosta could look to the 2020 NFL Draft to fill some of these holes.

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray could fall to Baltimore with the 28th overall selection. The draft is also deep with talented wide receivers and DeCosta could find value in the later rounds.

The Ravens are hoping second-year player Ben Powers can take the next step with his development and help fill the void left by the retirement of Pro-Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda. 

Baltimore's goal is to make a Super Bowl run in 2020. Many of the pieces are in place, but DeCosta wants to build an even stronger roster and he'll need to overcome some financial challenges to accomplish that goal

 

