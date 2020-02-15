Ravens Create More Financial Flexibility

The Baltimore Ravens have $31.4 million in salary-cap space with the recent release of safety Tony Jefferson, according to the latest figures by Over The Cap.

While that still ranks 20th among all 32 NFL teams, the increased cap space provides Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will more financial flexibility to land a key free agent.

The Ravens need to add a pass rusher, wide receiver and offensive line support.

DeCosta welcomes the extra funds, but the release of Jefferson was not easy.

“This is the worst part of this business,” DeCosta said. “Tony is the consummate teammate and someone who is respected by everyone for his leadership, determination, humility and toughness. He’s a friend to all and a true Raven. We know he’s going to beat this injury, and we will be cheering for him all along the way. We wish the very best to Tony and his family.”

The Ravens could save additional $2.75 million by releasing offensive lineman James Hurst, who was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. However, Hurst is valuable because of his ability to play multiple positions.

Another option is releasing cornerback Brandon Carr, who would save the team $6 million. Carr said after the season that he was uncertain about his future n Baltimore.

"Man, the ball is in their court. I’ll always be available, going to be ready. I’ll keep myself in shape. We shall see what happens," Carr said. "I love playing football. This was an amazing run. This is a great locker room – a lot of young guys that I hope I can continue to brush elbows with and play some good football."

If right guard Marshal Yanda retires, Baltimore would add $7 million to its salary cap. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh would rather see the Pro-Bowl offensive lineman return for his 14th season.

"When you’re a Hall of Fame-type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end, because that’s when everybody is watching," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, I’m all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses, and I did tell him that. I let him know that, and we had a good hug and stuff. But he’ll do what’s right for his family, and whatever he does, we’ll respect it. I just couldn’t say enough good things, great things, about Marshal Yanda and his family.”