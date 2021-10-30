Ravens Will Find Way to Keep Watkins, Brown, Bateman Engaged at Wide Receiver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sammy Watkins pending return from a thigh injury could create a logjam at wide receiver for the Ravens.

However, that's a challenge they will embrace.

“Well, they fit together, because they’re good," Baltimore's pass game specialist Keith Williams said. "And so, that’s the No. 1 fit. They obviously have different skill sets, and we’ll definitely try to take advantage of those different skill sets, in terms of game-planning. But them being on the field at the same time will be great either way it goes.”

Brown leads the Ravens with 566 yards receiving with six touchdowns. He's also been targeted a team-high 57 times and has 37 receptions.

Over two games, Bateman has seven receptions for 109 yards. One week after playing 45 snaps against the Chargers, Bateman played 46 against the Bengals was tied with Brown with 80 yards receiving.

Watkins leads the team with 16.2 yards per reception. Overall, Watkins has 18 receptions on 32 targets for 292 yards.

Williams is not only confident that all three players will stay actively involved in the offense, but quarterback Lamar Jackson will also be able to get them the ball.

“The one thing that he does to make their jobs easier is that he’s an accurate thrower," William said about Jackson. "When he scrambles, he’s looking downfield to make the throw still. So, you know that staying alive … If you get alive, get open and get separation from your guy while he’s scrambling, you’ll still get the ball, and if you get open, you know you’ll get an accurate pass.

"So, they love playing with him, and he’s supportive of them. He’s one of the guys. He’s not one of those quarterbacks who points the fingers; he points the finger at himself first when mistakes are made, or a play is not successful. The wideouts respect that, too. So, they love playing for him.”