Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not scoreboard-watching over the weekend,

He had some downtime after the Ravens took down the Jets 42-21 on Thursday night. 

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16.

However, the Ravens could fall all of the way to the No. 3 seed if they lose to both the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers over the final two games and Kansas City and New England win out. 

That's just fine with Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help. 

"We expect to have to do it ourselves," Harbaugh said. "That’s what you expect to do. You’re not sitting there counting on anybody to do anything for you. That’s the way it needs to be done. We plan on winning both of the next two games, so that’s how we’re going to be working and approaching it. That’s really our job, to go out there and earn whatever we get.”

The Ravens are 12-2 and riding  10-game winning streak— the longest during a single season in franchise history and marks the longest in the NFL this season. It's also just the second time in team history that Baltimore has won back-to-back AFC North titles (2011-12 and 2018-19).

Baltimore have been able to control games because of its dominant running attack. The Ravens have already set a new single-season franchise record for rushing yards with 2,830, beating the previous best of 2,674 set in 2003. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has run for 1,103 yards in 2019, marking the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Mark Andrews has eight touchdown receptions, which is also a new single-season franchise record by a tight end. The previous mark of seven was shared by Todd Heap (2005) and Dennis Pitta (2012).

The Browns handed the Ravens their worst loss of the season 40-25 in Week 4. Baltimore has a bit of advantage this time around because of the extra days to prepare and the inner turmoil that has plagued the Browns (6-8) for much of the season.  Cleveland has lost six of its past 10 games. 

“Everybody gets a Thursday night game," Harbaugh said. "The Buffalo Bills had one coming into our game. It’s good to get those extra days of rest and all of that, so we get it this week. The Browns probably had it. I don’t know when they had it, but it’s definitely a positive for us, for any team. It’s a plus to get a little bit of time to get healed up and get rested up a little bit. We’ll have to come back and get sharp and make sure we practice really well, and just get ready to play the game on Sunday. But I would say all in all, it’s a benefit, yes.”

Baltimore enters the game as 10-point favorites. A win will allow Harbaugh to further rest some of his starters in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh because the playoff seeding will be wrapped up. 

But Harbaugh is not looking that far ahead.

"Of course, I think about it, but no plans have been made," Harbaugh said. "I’ll just decide that when the time comes. Like I said, we’re not there. When we get there, we’ll be there, and we’ll go from there.""

Todd Karpovich
Todd Karpovich

Editor

Harbaugh certainly embraced that concept at his first press conference of the week.

JanetW
JanetW

The Ravens are at their best when they have an "us against the world" mentality

MAM
MAM

The Ravens have a bulls-eye on their back and shouldn't expect any help.

