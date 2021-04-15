Quiet Foray into Free Agency Hasn't Hurt Ravens Super Bowl, AFC North Odds

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have traditionally not been a team that makes a big splash in free agency.

The team did make some moves this year with the addition of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.

Baltimore is looking to add a pass rusher and hosted defensive end Justin Houston this week. However, the team might wait until May 3 to signs a player because any deal won't affect the team's potential compensatory draft picks for losing linebackers Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are still one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI, according to the latest odds by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Only the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and the Buffalo Bills (+1200) are ahead of the Ravens (+1400) in the latest odds.

Kansas City is the overall favorite followed by the Buccaneers (+800), Bills, Packers (+1200) and Rams (+1300).

The Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North at +110, followed by the Browns (+170), Steelers (+360) and Bengals (+2300), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh is the defending division champions, but the Ravens had won the previous titles in 2018 and 2019. The Steelers finished 12-4 last year, while both the Ravens and Browns were 11-5. Baltimore swept the season series with Cleveland and therefore owned the tie-breaker.

Cleveland went 3-3 in the AFC North with two wins over the Bengals and a victory over Pittsburgh, which went 4-2 after also losing to the Bengals.

The Browns dominated the Steelers 48-37 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Cincinnati Bengals are picked to finish last again. The Bengals went 4-11 last and 1-5 in the division last season.

The Ravens, Browns and Bengals are each building around young quarterbacks.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, 24, completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,098 pass yards (7.3 y.p.a.) with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for a1,175 rush yards with eight scores and four fumbles lost.

Cleveland's Baker Mayfield, 25, overcame a slow start to the season and finished with 4,030 yards passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He threw for 2,688 pass yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Jackson, Mayfield and Burrow are Heisman Trophy winners.