Ravens Plan to Make Further Adjustments on Offense

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was questioned about the Ravens' offensive scheme after a second early exit in the playoffs.

One year after the Los Angeles Chargers shut the Ravens down in the wild-card round, the Tennessee Titans did the same in the divisional playoffs. 

The Ravens plan to make their own adjustments to a offense that was among the most prolific in the league in 2019.

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying ‘OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.’ We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch. 

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback LamarJackson was ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson was also sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

In last year's playoff game, the Chargers limited Jackson to 54 yards on the ground. Jackson was also 14 of 29 for 194 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Many believed the Chargers had provided a blueprint for stopping the Ravens. However, that theory was dismantled with Baltimore's record-setting season.

The Ravens racked up more than 500 yards of offense against the Titans in this year's divisional round, but Baltimore still lost 28-12. Questions arose again about the Titans finding the best way to stop Jackson and the offense with a patient zone defense.

The Ravens plan to dismiss that theory again next season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who interviewed for the Browns head-coaching position earlier this month but did not get the job.  

"Our job is to stay ahead," Harbaugh said. "Our job is to find the areas where we can come up with new ideas – expand, tweak, challenge people the way they challenged us or the way we anticipate them challenge us going forward. [We need to] have those answers ready, schematically. So, we will be working on that real hard in the offseason.”

by

Todd_Karpovich