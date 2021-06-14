Ravens Like the 'Mindset' of New Offensive Lineman Michael Schofield

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could lean on the experience of newly signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

Schofield, who was selected by the Denver Broncos from Michigan in the 2014 NFL draft, also has versatility and can play guard, left tackle and right tackle.

"[He’s] another Michigan man," Harbaugh said. "So, [Ben] Bredeson and I were enjoying that out there today. So, it’s great to have him on board, but [he’s] just another veteran lineman who really knows how to play. He understands the game."

Schofield, 30, has played 87 games, making 69 starts for three different teams. He spent the 2020 season with Carolina, making three starts and appearing in 11 games.

After starting 13 games for the Broncos during their Super Bowl run in 2015, Schofield was waived by the team one year later. He was later claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played 15 games and made five starts at right tackle in 2017.

Schofield eventually signed a two-year contract extension with the Chargers and started 16 games at right guard in both 2018 and 2019.

Schofield, 6-foot-6, 301-pounds, signed with the Carolina Panthers last season but was beaten out for the starting right guard spot by John Miller and Chris Reed. Schofield played in 11 games, with three starters, mainly at left guard, allowing four sacks with three penalties. He was waived by the Panthers this offseason.

"He has a physicality to him," Harbaugh said. "[He’s a] Big Ten-type of an offensive lineman – you appreciate the mindset and the style. We’ll just see where it goes from here, but I do like the fact that we’re bringing in guys that kind of embrace our style of play upfront and are very smart and experienced players.”