Ravens Push Back Season Tickets Deadline

Due to the evolving landscape of the public health situation, the Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15.

As part of the change, accounts that have already opted to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, and thus, remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.

The Ravens will continue to evaluate all COVID-19 developments that impact the 2020 NFL season, and additional payment adjustments will be considered when appropriate.

“We’re constantly monitoring the serious impact this public health crisis is having on our fans and community,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. “Priorities have shifted for many people, and rightfully so. We hope this adjustment offers some relief at a time when families and businesses are forced to deal with more pressing needs.”

The April payment deferral and four-week shift also apply to payment plan charges for recent Permanent Seat License (PSL) purchases. Payments will still be accepted for account holders who would like to make one now, but there is no requirement.

If season ticket holders have any questions or would like to discuss their account, they are encouraged to email ravens.ticketoffice@ravens.nfl.net or call (410) 261-RAVE (7283) and press four (4) to leave a voicemail. The Ravens’ ticket office staff will respond as soon as possible within normal business hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of those in our community, the nation and the world. As everyone adjusts to school and business closures, stay-at-home mandates and social distancing, the Ravens remain committed to supporting our community.

— Baltimore Ravens