SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Need to Keep Secondary Healthy Over Second Half of Season

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens consistently stack their roster with players in the secondary to deal with potential injuries.

That's already been a factor over the first half of the season.

 Baltimore has already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall— on injured reserve. 

Young, who missed all of 2019 with a neck injury, is lost for this season with a knee issue. 

Averett, who has a fracture in one of the bones in the clavicle or shoulder, has a chance to get back in the lineup in about five or six weeks. 

Marshall also suffered a knee injury during training camp and is lost for the season. He spent most of his rookie season in 2019 on IR, but he was activated in November and appeared in three games, mostly making an impact on special teams. 

As a result, undrafted rookie Khalil Dorsey and second-year player Terrell Bonds could get an opportunity in Averett's absence.

"I’m very confident in Khalil – absolutely," Harbaugh said. "He’s playing well. He’s playing really well in practice, and he’s playing well on special teams. Terrell Bonds is another guy who’s in the mix there. He’ll get his opportunity. Those guys are ready to roll. They’ve been practicing well, and we’re very confident in those guys.”

The Ravens are still solid at cornerback with Pro-Bowlers Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, two players capable of creating turnovers. Veteran Jimmy Smith has also played effectively this season.

At safety, the Ravens don't appear to be missing Earl Thomas, who had his contract terminated prior to the season after getting into a fight with Chuck Clark at practice.

DeShon Elliott has played well as the starter in place of Thomas. He has good speed and is a solid tackler.

Moving forward, the Ravens need the remaining players in the secondary to stay healthy or they could find themselves in a precarious position. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens-Steelers: Top 5 Games in One of NFL's Best Rivalries

Baltimore and Pittsburgh go head-to-head in Week 8

Todd_Karpovich

Around the AFC North: Steelers Stay Unbeaten; Browns Escape Bengals

Pittsburgh escapes Titans, while Browns top Bengals behind Baker Mayfield's heroics.

Todd_Karpovich

DeCosta: 'We Are Not Finished Building This Team'

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has opened the door for more deals to strengthen the team.

Todd_Karpovich

Yannick Ngakoue: 'It feels great coming back home'

Yannick Ngakoue already feels like he's at home with the Ravens. The defensive end is from nearby Bowie, Md., and played collegiately at the University of Maryland.

Todd_Karpovich

Baltimore Mayor Allowing More Fans for Ravens/Steelers Game Nov. 1

Baltimore mayor Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is allowing more than 6,000 fans to attend the Ravens and Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1.

Todd_Karpovich

Five Key Questions Surrounding Ravens At Their Bye

The Ravens looks to make another successful run in second half of season and end their playoff frustration.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Land Vikings Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue for Draft Picks

The Ravens boosted their pass rush by acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Vikings for undisclosed draft picks.

Todd_Karpovich

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 7 Picks

Ravens have a bye.

Todd_Karpovich

Dez Bryant Reportedly Visiting Ravens for Another Workout

The Ravens are reportedly taking another look at Dez Bryant to add some experienced depth to their young group of wide receivers.

Todd_Karpovich

Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell Reunion Could Be Dominant

The recent addition of Yannick Ngakoue, who will be paired with his former Jaguars teammate Calais Campbell, could be a major boost for Baltimore.

Todd_Karpovich