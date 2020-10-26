Ravens Need to Keep Secondary Healthy Over Second Half of Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens consistently stack their roster with players in the secondary to deal with potential injuries.

That's already been a factor over the first half of the season.

Baltimore has already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall— on injured reserve.

Young, who missed all of 2019 with a neck injury, is lost for this season with a knee issue.

Averett, who has a fracture in one of the bones in the clavicle or shoulder, has a chance to get back in the lineup in about five or six weeks.

Marshall also suffered a knee injury during training camp and is lost for the season. He spent most of his rookie season in 2019 on IR, but he was activated in November and appeared in three games, mostly making an impact on special teams.

As a result, undrafted rookie Khalil Dorsey and second-year player Terrell Bonds could get an opportunity in Averett's absence.

"I’m very confident in Khalil – absolutely," Harbaugh said. "He’s playing well. He’s playing really well in practice, and he’s playing well on special teams. Terrell Bonds is another guy who’s in the mix there. He’ll get his opportunity. Those guys are ready to roll. They’ve been practicing well, and we’re very confident in those guys.”

The Ravens are still solid at cornerback with Pro-Bowlers Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, two players capable of creating turnovers. Veteran Jimmy Smith has also played effectively this season.

At safety, the Ravens don't appear to be missing Earl Thomas, who had his contract terminated prior to the season after getting into a fight with Chuck Clark at practice.

DeShon Elliott has played well as the starter in place of Thomas. He has good speed and is a solid tackler.

Moving forward, the Ravens need the remaining players in the secondary to stay healthy or they could find themselves in a precarious position.