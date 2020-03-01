Ravens Can Find Playmaker at Wide Receiver in Later Rounds of Draft

The Ravens want to add a playmaking wide receiver to provide MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with another target.

This year's NFL Draft is deep at that position and Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will likely be able to pick up a talented players in the second round or later.

Here are some wide receivers that could potentially be picked up in the second round or later for the Ravens, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

— Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, took over as the starting quarterback because of an injury. However, he will revert back to wide receiver in the NFL. Bowden is versatile and can play out wide or in the slot. He has the speed and strength to create matchup problems. Bowden would be an intriguing pick for Baltimore, where that versatility would be a huge asset because of the unpredictability of the offense .

— Van Jefferson, Florida, appeared in 48 games with Florida (2018-19) and Ole Miss (2015-17) and finished his career with 2,159 yards on 175 receptions (12.3 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, 97 pounds, he can make playa over defensive backs. Jefferson is also a solid blocker, which would bode well in Baltimore's scheme.

— K. J. Hamler, Penn State, caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns over two seasons. He also broke the Nittany Lions' freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. Hamler has solid speed, but dropped passes have been a concern.