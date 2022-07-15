Ravens Secondary Expected to Be Among Best in the NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens revamped their secondary after struggling with major injuries last year.

Baltimore ranked last in the NFL against the pass.

However, those fortunes could change this season.

The Ravens have three former first-round picks at cornerback — Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and newly signed Kyle Fuller. All three have made the Pro Bowl over their careers.

Each of them has the ability to change the complexion of the game. The key now is to stay on the field.

Baltimore also signed another safety Marcus Williams, who is a ball hawk.

The Ravens added playmakers in the draft with safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Demarion Williams.

As a result, Baltimore's secondary is ranked fifth among all NFL teams by Sharp Football Analysis.

Here's the breakdown:

5. Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens’ secondary was also crushed by injuries, so we’re excusing last year’s struggles. The team ranked dead last in yards per attempt allowed. A return to health, plus the addition of Kyle Hamilton, should make this a formidable unit.

The teams ranked ahead of the Ravens are:

4. Cleveland Browns

3. Los Angeles Chargers

2. Buffalo Bills

1. Green Bay Packers

However, the Ravens were ranked No. 1 ranked secondary heading into the 2022 season by Pro Football Focus.

Here's PFF's breakdown:

There are a lot of complete secondaries around the NFL, making the Tier 1 rankings a toss-up in a number of ways. The Ravens simultaneously have some of the most question marks heading into 2022 from a health perspective while also possessing the highest-end elite potential. Four of their five starters have earned top-10 grades at their respective positions at some point over the past four seasons. And this list doesn’t even include rookie first-rounder Kyle Hamilton, who will undoubtedly factor in heavily.

Now, the Ravens will have to prove their value on the field.