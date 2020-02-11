Ravens Investment in Secondary Could Continue to Pay Huge Dividends

RavenCountry
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had one of the top secondaries in the NFL last year.

The team is making sure that unit will remain mostly intact next season.

Safety Chuck Clark became the latest player to receive a contract extension, earning a three-year deal worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees this week.

This means the Ravens will have both starting safeties — Clark and Earl Thomas — and cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — back in the lineup. 

"It's definitely exciting," Clark said. "We have a lot of pieces coming back and we gelled together good on the field and played together good. I'm excited to have everyone coming back."

Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6.

Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. He played in all 16 games and helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

The addition of Peters via a trade with the Los Angeles midseason also was a huge boost for the secondary. After joining the Ravens, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended. Peters tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL.

Peters signed a three-year, $42 million extension late in the regular season.

"I really appreciate the organization bringing me in and getting some things done so I could be around here for a few more years. I’m excited – excited about the future with us," said Peters, who named to his third Pro Bowl but did not play because of an injury. "Man, it just feels good to be around this place. The workplace was a fun atmosphere, everybody came to work, and we busted our [butt]. We fell short on our goal, but I believe in this team a lot.”

Both Thomas and Humphrey, the team's first-round pick (16th overall) in 2017, also made the Pro Bowl. Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million in March 2019. The Ravens will likely try to negotiate a contract extension for Humphrey this offseason. 

Cornerback Tavon Young, who signed a three-Year, $25.8 million contract extension in February 2019, missed all of last season with a neck injury, but is expected to return. 

The only question involves cornerback Brandon Carr. He is signed through the 2020 season, but his future in Baltimore remains uncertain. The team would save about $6 million with the salary cap by releasing him. 

Carr, 33, is unsure about his future in Baltimore.

"Man, the ball is in their court. I’ll always be available, going to be ready. I’ll keep myself in shape. We shall see what happens," Carr said about returning to the Ravens. I love playing football. This was an amazing run. This is a great locker room – a lot of young guys that I hope I can continue to brush elbows with and play some good football.

"But you know how this business goes. Prepare for anything. But most definitely, this has been, like I said, one of the best rides I’ve been on. The organization is hands down the best that I’ve been a part of, both on and off the field. It’s been an amazing three years. We’ll see what happens after this, but I’ve been blessed to play this game for 12 [years], and it was just an incredible run this year.”

