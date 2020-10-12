Ravens Secondary Living Up to the Hype

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' secondary was expected to be among the best in the NFL.

That unit is living up to the hype.

Baltimore had five defensive backs — Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott and Jimmy Smith — managed a sack in a 27-3 victory over the Bengals in Week 5.

"I think it’s kind of emblematic of what you guys have watched here the last three years," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s kind of how we piece it together. It won’t be that way every week. It’ll change from week to week, but that’s something I’m really pleased with. I’m very happy.

"We’re capable of doing it, and I think we have the guys to do it, too. Our guys bring it now. They’re good blitzers, and they can tackle. So, you’ve got the guys that can do it.”

Humphrey had his third forced fumble of the season. This time, he stripped wide receiver Mike Thomas, and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen picked up the ball and ran 52 yards for a touchdown.

"It goes to show that we’ve got a lot of guys who, when we blitz, you don’t know who is going to be free," Humphrey said. "Whenever we blitz, we all come thinking, ‘I’m going to get the sack.’ All guys that are blitzing are thinking, ‘I’m going to get the sack.’ Sometimes you get freed up, and you never know who it might be. We’ve got great pass rushers, but it’s really good when you can have some DBs [defensive backs] get in there and get some sacks.”

Peters recorded the 29th interception of his NFL career — the most in the NFL since 2015. Peters also managed the first sack of his career in the third quarter. On the play, he also forced a fumble that went out of bounds.

"The secondary; Marlon, ‘Juice’ [Marcus Peters]. Just shoutout to those boys – they’re some real ‘ballhawks’ – and the rest of the secondary, [too],” linebacker Pernell McPhee said.