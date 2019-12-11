Raven
Ravens See More Players Going After Lamar Jackson's Legs

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to point out that he suffered a quad injury against the Buffalo Bills throwing from the pocket, and not running the ball. 

It was a jab at his critics who claim he will inevitably suffer a major injury because of his style of play.

Teams, such as the 49ers and Bills, have been hitting Jackson harder in the lower body to slow him down.

"Yes. Yes, they have a lot more, and especially when I'm inside the pocket and stuff like that,"Jackson replied when asked if team were trying to hit him low. "When I'm out on the edge, I kind of avoid it all the time, but when I'm in the pocket trying to complete a throw, that's when nine times out of 10 they're going for my legs. I can't do anything about it. I'm trying to complete that pass. It is what it is.

Jackson got hit on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst. He didn't even feel the soreness until he started celebrating the score.

"I got hit. I got hit on the throw, but I'm pretty good. I'm good," Jackson said. “Hurst's touchdown, yes, on Hayden – the 61-yarder. He was flying, too, and I was just celebrating. But I was like, ‘Ugh, I'm kind of sore.’ But I'm good now. It was worth it, 100 percent worth it. It was.”

Jackson has done a solid job protecting himself this season, often getting out of bounds or sliding before taking a big hit. However, he has been sacked 22 times and that's the source of many of his ailments.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he does not think teams are trying to intentionally hurt Jackson. The hard hit are a byproduct of the physical nature of the game.  

"I don’t think it’s new," Harbaugh said. "I don’t think that they want to hurt another player. Certainly, they’d never admit it. No, I don’t think that takes place. I don’t believe it does. They play hard and they want to stop your team. They want to stop your good players. We want to do the same thing on defense

"As I said at some point, it’s our job to protect our quarterback. It’s of course his job to protect himself, and he’s done a really good job of that. And it’s the officials’ job to officiate the game according to the rules, and you trust them to do that. So, that’s where we put our faith on that part of it.”

Jackson's teammates have shown some concern about some of the hits he's taken over the past several weeks. They want to ensure he continues to protect himself.

"Every time somebody hits him, he doesn’t need to be taking those hits," safety Earl Thomas said. "I think the refs need to pay close attention to that as well and protect him a little bit more, because teams are trying to do … I’m not saying they’re trying to hurt Lamar [Jackson], but they’re definitely going at his legs more than they were doing it at first.” 

Video: Ravens First Week 15 Injury Report Includes Jackson, Stanley, Andrews

Todd Karpovich
3 2

The Ravens are already dealing with a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets in Week 15. The latest injury report added to some of the concerns.

Ravens Distancing Themselves from Rest of Playoff Pack

Todd Karpovich
2 2

Baltimore has punched its ticket to the postseason. But the Ravens have loftier goals ahead of them, namely locking up that top seed in the playoffs and winning a third Super Bowl.

Harbaugh Is Fan of Thursday Night Football Despite Challenges

Todd Karpovich
2 0

Ravens coach John Harbaugh enjoys the fanfare of the Thursday night game. Baltimore (11-2) is looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games and clinch the AFC North with a victory over the Jets in the Week 15 matchup.

Ravens-Bills: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich
2 2

From a dominant defense to Lamar Jackson managing a game, these Ravens are built for a deep playoff run.

Ravens Survive Bills to Clinch Postseason Berth

Todd Karpovich
2 2

When the game was on the line, the Baltimore Ravens showed their championship mettle.On a fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peter knocked down a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to John Brown that sealed the 24-17 victory.Baltimore (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason and is in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play Against Jets

Todd Karpovich
0

Lamar Jackson caused a minor panic when he appeared on the initial injury report with a quad injury. The second-year quarterback put those fears to rest when he told reporters he would be available for the Thursday night game against the New York Jets

Ravens Have Clear Path to No. 1 Seed in Playoffs

Todd Karpovich
2

Baltimore already qualified for the playoffs with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title for the second straight season with a victory over the Jets on Thursday night. Baltimore is riding a franchise-best nine-game winning streak to nine straight and is 11-2, its best record in team history through 13 games.

Week 15: Jets at Ravens Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
1

The Ravens have already clinched a spot in the postseason. Baltimore can now win the AFC North crown for the second consecutive season with a victory over the Jets in a Week 15 Thursday night game.

Week 14: Ravens Report Card vs. Bills

Todd Karpovich
1

The Ravens (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore is also in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Here's the report card against Buffalo.

Ravens-Bills: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
1

The stakes are high for both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills heading into their Week 14 matchup. Baltimore (10-2) can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory. If the Steelers lose to the Cardinals, the Ravens can also clinch the AFC North with a win. The Bills (9-3) have a firm grasp on a wild-card spot for the playoffs. However, Buffalo is also within striking distance with New England (10-2) for first place in the AFC East.