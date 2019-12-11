Ravens See More Players Going After Lamar Jackson's Legs

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to point out that he suffered a quad injury against the Buffalo Bills throwing from the pocket, and not running the ball.

It was a jab at his critics who claim he will inevitably suffer a major injury because of his style of play.

Teams, such as the 49ers and Bills, have been hitting Jackson harder in the lower body to slow him down.

"Yes. Yes, they have a lot more, and especially when I'm inside the pocket and stuff like that,"Jackson replied when asked if team were trying to hit him low. "When I'm out on the edge, I kind of avoid it all the time, but when I'm in the pocket trying to complete a throw, that's when nine times out of 10 they're going for my legs. I can't do anything about it. I'm trying to complete that pass. It is what it is.”

Jackson got hit on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst. He didn't even feel the soreness until he started celebrating the score.

"I got hit. I got hit on the throw, but I'm pretty good. I'm good," Jackson said. “Hurst's touchdown, yes, on Hayden – the 61-yarder. He was flying, too, and I was just celebrating. But I was like, ‘Ugh, I'm kind of sore.’ But I'm good now. It was worth it, 100 percent worth it. It was.”

Jackson has done a solid job protecting himself this season, often getting out of bounds or sliding before taking a big hit. However, he has been sacked 22 times and that's the source of many of his ailments.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he does not think teams are trying to intentionally hurt Jackson. The hard hit are a byproduct of the physical nature of the game.

"I don’t think it’s new," Harbaugh said. "I don’t think that they want to hurt another player. Certainly, they’d never admit it. No, I don’t think that takes place. I don’t believe it does. They play hard and they want to stop your team. They want to stop your good players. We want to do the same thing on defense

"As I said at some point, it’s our job to protect our quarterback. It’s of course his job to protect himself, and he’s done a really good job of that. And it’s the officials’ job to officiate the game according to the rules, and you trust them to do that. So, that’s where we put our faith on that part of it.”

Jackson's teammates have shown some concern about some of the hits he's taken over the past several weeks. They want to ensure he continues to protect himself.

"Every time somebody hits him, he doesn’t need to be taking those hits," safety Earl Thomas said. "I think the refs need to pay close attention to that as well and protect him a little bit more, because teams are trying to do … I’m not saying they’re trying to hurt Lamar [Jackson], but they’re definitely going at his legs more than they were doing it at first.”