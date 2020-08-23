SI.com
Ravens send a message by parting ways with safety Earl Thomas

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens need all of the players pulling in the same direction if they want to make a run to the Super Bowl this season. 

Earl Thomas apparently did not want to get on board with that plan.

So, he was sent packing. 

The Ravens released a statement: "We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens."

Coach John Harbaugh and pass defense coordinator Chris Hewitt declined to provide any further declined to elaborate further and said the team was looking forward, 

“I think the statement speaks for itself. There’s really not much more to add to that," he said. "Just planning on leaving it at that at this point.”

When asked about the situation, Chris Hewitt, the team's pass defense coordinator added: "I think Coach already talked about that. I think we're moving on in a different direction. You guys want to keep on talking about Earl Thomas, I think we already addressed that."

Baltimore terminated the contract of Thomas just days after he had a heated exchange with teammates Chuck Clark.

The incident began when Clark admonished Thomas for being out of position during a team drill. It was the type of mistake that could cost the team a game during the regular season. 

Clark has emerged as one of the leaders of the defense and he is not going to tolerate those types of mental errors.

It was not the first time Thomas has rubbed his teammates the wrong way. 

He's reportedly been late for meetings this summer. Last year, Thomas got into a heated discussion with defensive tackle Brandon Williams in the training room following a 40-25 loss to the Browns. Williams was inactive because of a knee injury and Thomas questioned his commitment.

In April, Thomas was involved in a domestic incident when his wife, Nina Thomas, allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman. She was arrested on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earl Thomas was not arrested.

These are headaches the Ravens do not need, especially with so little time to prepare for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept, 13. 

To his credit, Thomas was contrite about being released.

"Appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity," he wrote on Instagram. "Had a great run .. Wish things would have ended different [sic] but you live and you learn. Thank you Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing me to B-more. Wish you guys the best."

The Ravens and Thomas will still have to work out the details over money. Apparently, a potential payout outweighed having Thomas remain on the roster.

This also likely means Baltimore will stay away from other players linked to them with some off-the-field issues, most notably wide receivers Antonio Brown and Dez Bryant. 

It also sends a message to the players on the current roster to stay focused on the ultimate goal: winning a Super Bowl. 

