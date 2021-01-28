Ravens Target 3 Small-School Offensive Linemen at Senior Bowl

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could boost the offensive line with players from small schools that are both "underrated" and "undervalued."

Baltimore needs depth for the offensive line and could use more support at center, a position where the team struggled over parts of the past season.

"You guys know we've taken some small school players on the offensive line in the past," DeCosta said. "I think there is some good opportunity for us in the second and third day to find some really good, underrated, undervalued offensive lineman who can help us upfront."

DeCosta singled three specific players that fit that criterion at the Senior Bowl in Alabama: Tackle/guard Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State; Center/guard David Moore from Grambling State; and Center/guard Quinn Meinerz from Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Here's a closer look at those three players:

Dillon Radunz

North Dakota State

Size: 6-foot-6, 209 pounds

Breakdown: Made his 32nd consecutive and final start at left tackle for the Bison in the Oct. 3 season-opener against Central Arkansas...Helped the Bison rush for 276 yards in the 39-28 victory... In 2019, Radunz was a consensus first-team All-American by the Associated Press, AFCA, STATS, HERO Sports, FCS Athletic Directors Association, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports...All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team...Started all 16 games at left tackle.

David Moore

Grambling State

Size: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

Breakdown: Decided to opt-out of this past year because of the pandemic and focused on preparing for the NFL draft ... Trained with former Houston lineman Bruce Matthews to improve technique and footwork. ... Highest-rated historically black colleges and universities prospect and third-best FCS player by Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

Photo courtesy Grambling State

Quinn Meinerz

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Size: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

Breakdown: 2020 season canceled because of the pandemic. In 2019, Associated Press first-team All-America … American Football Coaches Association first-team All-America … D3football.com second-team All-America … D3football.com first-team All-West Region.