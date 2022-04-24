Skip to main content

Ravens Seven-Round Mock Draft

Baltimore has 14th overall pick.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, so they will have an opportunity to add some impact players. 

Here's a seven-round mock draft, courtesy of NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter.

stingley

First round

— Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, LSU 

Reuter's take: "Stingley's injury history and drop-off from his stellar freshman season keep him on the board, and once again, Baltimore scores a huge first-round value. The Ravens need help at corner in both the short- and long-term due to free-agent losses and Marcus Peters turning 30 in January."

Second round

— Christian Harris, linebacker, Alabama

Third round

— DeMarvin Leal, defensive tackle, Texas A&M

Scroll to Continue

Read More

— Compensatory pick: Luke Fortner, center, Kentucky 

Fourth round

— David Bell, wide receiver, Purdue

— Kalon Barnes, cornerback, Baylot

— Noah Elliss, defensive tackle, Idaho

— Compensatory pick: Obinna Eze, offensive tackle, TCU

— Compensatory pick: Tyler Goodson, running back, Iowa

Sixth round

— Micheal Clemons, edge, Texas A&M ·

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_17484929
News

Georgia Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis Could Land with Ravens

By Todd Karpovich2 hours ago
zxeuzclt2efm7t1otjzd
News

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Trying to Emulate Aaron Donald

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
USATSI_17300826
News

Lamar Jackson Appears Fully Healthy, Putting In the Work

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
q8tdqijmnqjqp0k5mtve
News

Former Ravens Safety Earl Thomas Eyes Return to NFL

By Todd KarpovichApr 23, 2022
1356097423.0
News

Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Sees Room for Improvement

By Todd KarpovichApr 23, 2022
rawImage
News

Deebo Samuel to Ravens: 'AFC North Wouldn't Want to Think About That'

By Todd KarpovichApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17021017
News

NFL Schedule To Be Released Thursday, May 12

By NFL CommunicationsApr 21, 2022
dnpbhq7rmz3un08croij
News

Ravens Offseason Program Geared Toward Avoiding Injuries

By Todd KarpovichApr 21, 2022