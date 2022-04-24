Ravens Seven-Round Mock Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, so they will have an opportunity to add some impact players.

Here's a seven-round mock draft, courtesy of NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter.

First round

— Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, LSU

Reuter's take: "Stingley's injury history and drop-off from his stellar freshman season keep him on the board, and once again, Baltimore scores a huge first-round value. The Ravens need help at corner in both the short- and long-term due to free-agent losses and Marcus Peters turning 30 in January."

Second round

— Christian Harris, linebacker, Alabama

Third round

— DeMarvin Leal, defensive tackle, Texas A&M

— Compensatory pick: Luke Fortner, center, Kentucky

Fourth round

— David Bell, wide receiver, Purdue

— Kalon Barnes, cornerback, Baylot

— Noah Elliss, defensive tackle, Idaho

— Compensatory pick: Obinna Eze, offensive tackle, TCU

— Compensatory pick: Tyler Goodson, running back, Iowa

Sixth round

— Micheal Clemons, edge, Texas A&M ·