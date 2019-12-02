After Series of Routs, Ravens Show Their Mettle with a Tightly Contested Victory

The Baltimore Ravens had not really been tested over the past six weeks.

They routed the Seahawks, Patriots, Bengals, Texans and Rams by double-digits.

Despite those dominant performances, there were some questions about how the Ravens would be able to handle closer contest.

How would the players react in a tied game heading into the final quarter?

Baltimore answered that question with the 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Ravens defensive tackle Chris Wormley batted a pass at the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-one from their own 35 with 6:28 left. Baltimore kept the ball the rest of the way on a 12-play drive, setting up a game-winning 49-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired.

The victory propelled the Ravens as Super Bowl favorites among most oddsmakers. Caesars Sportsbook has Baltimore at +250, just ahead of the New Orleans Saints at +350.

More importantly, the Ravens showed they know how to win a close game. This could bode well in the postseason.

"To win a game like that is really valuable," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We expect every game to be just like that. And sometimes they’re not, but the ones that count, and the ones that are, you have to be ready for. Our guys approached the week of work just that way, and they were ready for it.”

Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to pad his resume for league MVP. He ran for 101 yards with a touchdown against the 49ers top-ranked defense. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in one season. Jackson also completed 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown (86.3 qbr) and was sacked just once.

On the season, Jackson has 977 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. He has also thrown for 2,532 yards with 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He has completed 66.5 percent (214 of 322) of his pass attempts.

Jackson is first player in NFL history with at least 25 passing touchdowns and at least 950 rush yards in a single season, according to NFL Research.

Despite the gaudy numbers, Jackson's sole focus has been leading the Ravens to their third Super Bowl in franchise history. The personal statistics are a by-product of that success.

“It’s ok you know but I’m trying to win the Super Bowl and we take it a game at a time,” Jackson said. “I read about MVP. If it comes, it comes. I’ll be satisfied, but I’m trying to win a Super Bowl. That’s a team award that’s what I want. That’s the goal, we chasing that right now.”

The Ravens moved closer to that goal by taking over the top seed in the AFC playoff race after New England lost to the Houston Texans 28-22 on Sunday. Both Baltimore and the Patriots are 10-2. The Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over New England on Nov. 3.

Baltimore, which has a three-game lead in the AFC North, closes out the regular season with games against the Bills, Jets, Browns and Steelers,

New England finishes with a home game against Kansas City before closing out the year against the Bengals, Bills and Dolphins.

The Ravens are in the enviable position of controlling its own destiny.

The city of Baltimore has not hosted an AFC championship game since the Colts beat the Oakland Raiders 27-17 at Memorial Stadium.,

This Ravens' team is poised to create more history.

“I think this whole team is living in the moment for these moments, and it’s a really special group,” Tucker said. “I’m just happy to be a part of it. I’m blessed. We just broke down in there, and the message was ‘trust yourself, trust your teammates and trust God.’ That’s what this team is doing right now, and it’s really cool to see.”