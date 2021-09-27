Ravens Showing Their Mettle In Times of Adversity

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A lot of teams would have folded under the pressure on the Baltimore Ravens.

Injuries, COVID issues and fourth-quarter deficits have forced have all impacted the season thus far. Yet, the Ravens have found a way to win two of their first three games with reinforcements on the way.

In Week 3 against the Lions, quarterback Lamar Jackson converted a fourth-and-19 to Sammy Watkins that set up a 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker — the longest kick in NFL history ‚— for a 19-17 win.

"We believe. We have a lot of faith, and we know what we’re capable of," Ravens defensive end Calais Campell said. "There was no doubt in my mind when it was [fourth-and-19], somebody was going to make a play. You see Sammy [Watkins] make the catch, and then I’m like, ‘Hey, with ‘Tuck’ [Justin Tucker], that yard line might be good enough,’ and to see that happen is incredible. But there’s always room for improvement."

The Ravens have a league-high 15 players on injured reserve.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game against the Lions.

While there is plenty of room for improvement, especially with the tackling, the Ravens have managed to pull out two stunning victories.

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to return to the lineup in the next couple of weeks. The hope is that Nick Boyle can do the same.

In the meantime, the Ravens will continue to fight ... and find a way to win.

"This team, we’re so much better than what we’ve played, in my opinion, so far," Campbell said. "But to be able to find a win in these moments, in these hard-fought games where we’re not playing our best ball, it’s special. That’s something that builds character that allows us to develop whatever this is for a chance to be there at the end. We know that when the game is on the line, we can find a way to win. We know we have the confidence that when the game is on the line, we can find a way to win.”