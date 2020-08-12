Lamar Jackson adorns cover of Sports Illustrated NFL preview

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the cover of Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL preview and is the focus of the main feature story written by Jenny Vrentas.

The stories centers around how Jackson is changing the quarterback position for a future generation of players.

"It took him less than two years to go from divisive 'dual threat' draft prospect to unanimous league MVP," Vrentas writes. "As Jackson looks toward an encore performance, he’s working to ensure that young quarterbacks like him are put in a position to do the same."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.



Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

He has also become the new face of the league, and his image appears on the cover of the Madden NFL '21 video game.

“Unfortunately, you’re not going to get a Lamar Jackson every year," said Doug Williams, Washington’s senior VP of player development and the first Black QB to win a Super Bowl. "But the next Lamar Jackson that does come out, I don’t think the coaches and the scouts are going to sit around and say what he can’t do as a quarterback.

"They’re going to take a page out of Baltimore, and go back and get the tape and see what they did with Lamar Jackson, and use that. He has helped a lot of guys, especially young Black guys that are super talented athletically. He’s giving them a little more hope now, because of what he’s done.”