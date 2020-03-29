Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added another playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe.

The former Denver Broncos defensive lineman inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers.

Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years in Denver.

Wiolfe is the second key addition for the Ravens on the defensive line, which had an NFL-low four sacks last season.

The Ravens acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick at the opening of free agency. The trio of Wolfe, Campbell and Brockers should provide Baltimore with a stronger interior presence, which was one the goals of the offseason.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

Wolfe, at 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, will provide a physical presence. The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Earlier this month, Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta added some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals

The Ravens needed further support on the defensive line after Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Baltimore also traded defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.