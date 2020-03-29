RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Todd Karpovich

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added another playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe.

The former Denver Broncos defensive lineman inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers.

Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years in Denver. 

Wiolfe is the second key addition for the Ravens on the defensive line, which had an NFL-low four sacks last season.

The Ravens acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick at the opening of free agency. The trio of Wolfe, Campbell and Brockers should provide Baltimore with a stronger interior presence, which was one the goals of the offseason.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

Wolfe, at 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, will provide a physical presence. The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Williams is one of the NFL's best defensive lineman in stopping the run.

Earlier this month, Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta added some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals

The Ravens needed further support on the defensive line after Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Baltimore also traded defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring. There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy. "It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports, Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16. He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing. However, the massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Ravens Need to Pivot with Defensive Line

The Ravens were dealt a serious setback when the deal for defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through because of concerns with an ankle injury. Now, instead of an area of strength, Baltimore needs to find a playmaker to fill the void. The addition of Calais Campbell paired with Brandon Williams will certainly be a boost, general manager needs to add a third playmaker to the fold to help the interior pass rush.

Todd Karpovich

MMQB: 2020 NFL Draft: Team Needs For All 32 Teams

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs and draft targets for every team. Spoiler alert: Just about every team would love to land one of this year's many talented wide receivers.

Andy Benoit

Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl then landing another mega-deal. While Campbell is still being paid well in his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have been given even more money with another team. However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win. "My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning."

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Has A Message for Ravens Fans: 'Excited to Go Get the 'Ship'

Jimmy Smith already has a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. He is looking to add another this season.I "Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor Signs with Jets

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to terms with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. Financial terms or the length of the deal have not been disclosed. Onwuasor became the sixth Baltimore player to sign with New York, joining wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, running back Kenneth Dixon, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Maurice Canady. Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked in the Ravens personnel department from 2000 until 2015 and is perhaps trying to re-create a similar culture in New York.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Lawsuit Against Amazon

On March 25, Jackson turned to a federal court in Fort Lauderdale to protect the value of his popularity. In a complaint drafted by attorney Mitchel Chusid and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Jackson charges that Amazon (and its partner company, Amazon Services) has engaged in the “deliberate and unauthorized use” of Jackson’s name, image and persona. Jackson demands a jury trial. His case will be heard by Judge Roy Altman, a former federal prosecutor whom the U.S. Senate confirmed to the bench last year.

Michael McCann

Updated Personnel Tracker for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had been rolling this offseason before suffering with defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had initially agreed to a deal in principle before returning to the Los Angeles Rams because of uncertainty with an ankle injury. Here's a look at the Ravens current status.

Todd Karpovich

Michael Brockers Re-Signs with Rams After Deal with Ravens Breaks Down

The Ravens decided not to finalize a contract with defensive lineman Michael Brockers over concerns about a recent ankle injury. The uncertainty did not deter his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, from swooping in and re-signing him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. Blockers had initially agreed in principle to a similar three-year, $30-million contract with Baltimore. However, Ravens officials were concerned about an ankle injury Brockers sustained in the regular-season finale with Los Angeles. The two sides could not agree on new language in the contract and they decided to part ways.

Todd Karpovich