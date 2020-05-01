RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Two More Rookie Free Agents to Mix

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens continued to add more talent to their roster by signing two more rookie free agents.

Baltimore had an undrafted rookie on their final roster for 16 consecutive seasons.

Some of those players include kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott, running back Gus Edwards and center Matt Skura.

The latest signings consist of:

Jeff Hector, CB, Redlands

  • Appeared in 20 career games (11 starts) over a two-year collegiate career at Redlands, where he totaled 47 tackles (31 solo), 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 INTs and 14 PD…Originally began his collegiate career at Los Angeles Southwest College
  • Registered 35 tackles (27 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack and a Division III-high 8 INTs, including 3 INT-TDs, in his outstanding senior campaign.
  • Added 2 FFs and 11 PD…Played a major role in sending the Bulldogs to the NCAA Championships for the ninth time in their Division III history.
  • Led a stingy defense that finished second in Division III in turnover margin (+27), third in rushing defense (52.7 ypg) and 11th in total defense (254.1 ypg)

Bronson Rechsteiner, FB, Kennesaw State

  • Appeared in 48 games (11 starts) at Kennesaw State, recording 1,496 rushing yards and 9 TDs on 244 carries (6.1 avg.
  • Originally joined KSU as a LB his true freshman year (2016), recording 13 career tackles (11 solo), before moving to RB in his sophomore campaign (2017)
  • In 2019, earned All-American honors by HERO Sports and second-team All-Big South accolades after registering 909 rushing yards and 7 TDs on 112 carries (8.1 avg.
  • KSU produced the FCS’ No. 1 rushing attack (342.4 ypg).
  • Had 8 receptions for 101 yards.
  • Had one career pass attempt, a 60-yard TD strike vs. Monmouth…Rushed for a school-record 221 yards on 10 attempts (22.1 ypc), including an 85-yard TD run, at Missouri State
  • Posted 12 receptions for 189 yards, en route to helping the Owls capture two Big South Conference championships (2017-18).
