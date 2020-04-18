RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens and Linebacker Jake Ryan Agree to One-Year Deal

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens and linebacker Jake Ryan agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

Ryan missed most of the past two seasons because of knee injuries.

Ryan, 28, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and is a productive player when healthy. He amassed 213 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries over 45 career games.

Ryan will provide valuable depth at linebacker for the Ravens, who are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster.   

Ryan will have an opportunity to make an impact if he passes the physical. He tore his ACL during training with the Packers in 2018. Ryan signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to last season, but was limited to two games because of discomfort with the knee. 

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will also target an inside linebacker in next week's NFL Draft.

One option could be Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Another option could be LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

The NFL Network was first to report on the deal.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Draft Prospect: Wisconsin Linebacker Chris Orr

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr could help the Ravens fill a need at linebacker. They could add Orr in one of the later rounds and he could provide valuable depth.  Even though Chris Orr was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he is a legitimate prospect. His brother, Zachary Orr, played linebacker for the Ravens and is an assistant coach with the team.

Todd Karpovich

by

handlebarchuck

NFL Players Still Concerned About Not Having A Season

Most of the players in the NFL want to get back on the field as soon as possible. However, they understand the league and rest of the sports world need to tread lightly because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19. The NFL has forged ahead with plans to start the regular season on time and players are preparing for season at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions with the coronavirus. Still, there are still some overriding concerns about the possibility of not playing in 2020.

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. On Marshal Yanda: 'He's Somebody I'm Definitely Going to Miss'

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. understood that fellow offensive lineman Marshal Yanda was a wealth of information. So Brown didn't hesitate to seek out advice from the veteran guard. Yanda's decision to retire this offseason will leave a void in the Ravens' offensive line. It's going to be so different," Brown said.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Miles Boykin on Lamar Jackson: 'He's A Special Dude'

Miles Boykin was amazed people ever questioned the ability of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens receiver recently appeared in the Jim Rome show to talk about Jackson's MVP season. "I still remember getting into OTAs and camp, and people back home or people that I knew would text me and be like, 'Oh, Lamar, can he really throw?' It's crazy that people are asking this question. I would tell them, 'Yes, he can throw. Just wait until you see him during the season.' And people would be like, 'Whatever you say." And now, you know, he won MVP," said Boykin, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore

The Ravens have already made some key additions to the defensive line. They acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe as a free agent. The veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the most stout players against the run. Could the Ravens be tempted to take another defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft? It's certainly a possibility and one option could be Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Todd Karpovich

Players On Board with NFL Virtual Offseason Strategy

The NFL further adapted to the restrictions of COVID-19 by developing a protocol for the 2020 offseason program.That strategy involves plans for virtual training sessions beginning April 20. However, none of the teams are required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, according to the National Football League Players Association. Teams could have the opportunity to transition to an on-field format beginning May 18 if the conditions with the pandemic improve. Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, according to the NFL.Players, such as running back Mark Ingram, appear to be on board with the plan.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Center Matt Skura Officially Inks Deal, On Road to Recovery Via Social Media Post

Ravens center Matt Skura was having his best season before being sidelined with a knee injury. While Skura is uncertain whether he'll be ready for training camp — if it even starts on time — he plans to make an impact at some point this year.Skura signed a recently signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Shortly afterward, Skura showed the progress he's made this offseason via social media.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh Not Worried About Ravens Focus Amid Social Distancing

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully embracing the challenges of COVID-19. While the players can not congregate at the team's headquarters, Harbaugh is planning to use technology to keep the team focused and ready for the regular season. "Our players are going to study, they’re going to study football, they’re going to train," Harbaugh said. "They know if they don’t train and they come back out of shape, it’s not going to be much fun for them in training camp. Nothing could be more miserable than a Raven not being in shape in training camp. That’s pretty much well-documented. Our guys like to train."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Early Favorites in Every Regular-Season Game in 2020

The Ravens are certainly getting the respect from prognosticators. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline. The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Ingram: 'Why Does the Running Back Have to Be the Red-Headed Stepchild?'

Christian McCaffrey recently became the highest-paid running back in the NFL when the Panthers agreed to pay him $16 million per year. Ravens running back Mark Ingram believes McCaffrey deserves every penny and that all of the players that excel at that position deserve those types of pay days. Ingram signed a three-year, $15-million deal with Baltimore last year after spending eight seasons in New Orleans.

Todd Karpovich