Ravens and Linebacker Jake Ryan Agree to One-Year Deal

The Ravens and linebacker Jake Ryan agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

Ryan missed most of the past two seasons because of knee injuries.

Ryan, 28, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and is a productive player when healthy. He amassed 213 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries over 45 career games.

Ryan will provide valuable depth at linebacker for the Ravens, who are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster.

Ryan will have an opportunity to make an impact if he passes the physical. He tore his ACL during training with the Packers in 2018. Ryan signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to last season, but was limited to two games because of discomfort with the knee.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will also target an inside linebacker in next week's NFL Draft.

One option could be Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Another option could be LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

The NFL Network was first to report on the deal.