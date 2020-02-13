RavenCountry
Ravens Sign Specialist/DB Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens signed Jordan Richards to a one-year deal.

Richards, 27, spent most of the season on special teams, finishing with seven tackles. He also scored a touchdown on a failed punt attempt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.

The Ravens added Richards on Oct. 24 after he was released by the Patriots. New England needed the roster space after picking up Justin Bethel, who was released by Baltimore to save a potential fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Jordan [Richards] is a great guy," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "He's been around this league for awhile, and he's been a special teams player. Now, obviously, his role in what he does for us is going to be different than what Justin [Bethel] did, because they're two different players. He'll form another role for us, and he'll be a good player for us. He'll go out and he'll play for us, and he's going to play for us.”

Richards also played one snap as a defensive back. 

The Ravens uncharacteristically struggled on special teams last season. They finished the year ranked 27th among all teams, according to the NFL special-teams rankings compiled annually by Rick Gosselin for the last 41 years.

“We keep coaching. It’s no different than offense or defense. You’re not going to change everything you do," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about improving the special teams earlier this season.

Richards, a second-round pick from Stanford in the 2015 NFL Draft, spent his first three seasons in New England and made seven starts in 41 games. He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons where he spent the 2018 season. Richards was signed by the Oakland Raiders before being released prior to the regular-season opener. He then resigned with New England.

The Ravens had a roster spot because linebacker Pernell McPhee was placed on injured reserve. Richards will now look to hold onto that roster spot. 

