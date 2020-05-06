Baltimore Ravens Sign Three Draft Picks, Four Rookie Free Agents
Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens continued to add to their arsenal by signing three 2020 NFL Draft selections — guard Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and wide receiver James Proche — and four rookie free agents — tight end Jake Breeland, outside linebacker John Daka, punter Dom Maggio and linebacker Kristian Welch.
Here's the players' breakdown:
- Madubuike, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, is another boost to the interior pass rush. He does a solid job getting to the quarterback and registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019. During those two years, he had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. He also adds a young presence to a veteran-laden defensive line with Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams.
- A fourth-round pick, Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for Michigan. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice. He'll add valuable depth and eventually compete for a starting job.
- Proche, a sixth-round pick, started all 13 games for SMU and had an FBS-leading 111 receptions. He also led the Mustangs with 1,225 yards (13th NCAA) and 15 touchdowns (4th NCAA). Proche was ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. He provided solid value at 201.
- Breeland finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. Breeland was just the eighth Ducks tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. He had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.
- Daka started in all 16 games at defensive end for James Madison and was a Second-Team All-American. Daka had 67 total tackles (33 solo), to go with 28.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries and one block.
- Maggio led the ACC with 30 punts of 50 or more yards at Wake Forest. Maggio, who prepped at Boys' Latin in Baltimore, averaged 46.8 per punt last season, which was the second-highest in school history. He finished his career third in Wake Forest history with a 43.65 average.
- Welch started at middle linebacker in all 10 games for Iowa in which he played, missing three games due to injury. Welch led the team with 87 tackles, including 44 solo stops and 43 assists. He also had nine tackles for loss and three sacks, three pass break-ups, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble.