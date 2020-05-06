RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Sign Three Draft Picks, Four Rookie Free Agents

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens continued to add to their arsenal by signing three 2020 NFL Draft selections — guard Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and wide receiver James Proche — and four rookie free agents — tight end Jake Breeland, outside linebacker John Daka, punter Dom Maggio and linebacker Kristian Welch. 

Here's the players' breakdown:

  • Madubuike, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, is another boost to the interior pass rush. He does a solid job getting to the quarterback and registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019. During those two years, he had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. He also adds a young presence to a veteran-laden defensive line with Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams.
  • A fourth-round pick, Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for Michigan. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice. He'll add valuable depth and eventually compete for a starting job.
  • Proche, a sixth-round pick, started all 13 games for SMU and had an FBS-leading 111 receptions. He also led the Mustangs with 1,225 yards (13th NCAA) and 15 touchdowns (4th NCAA). Proche was ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. He provided solid value at 201.
  • Breeland finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. Breeland was just the eighth Ducks tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. He had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.
  • Daka started in all 16 games at defensive end for James Madison and was a Second-Team All-American. Daka had 67 total tackles (33 solo), to go with 28.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries and one block.
  • Maggio led the ACC with 30 punts of 50 or more yards at Wake Forest. Maggio, who prepped at Boys' Latin in Baltimore, averaged 46.8 per punt last season, which was the second-highest in school history. He finished his career third in Wake Forest history with a 43.65 average.
  •  Welch started at middle linebacker in all 10 games for Iowa in which he played, missing three games due to injury. Welch led the team with 87 tackles, including 44 solo stops and 43 assists. He also had nine tackles for loss and three sacks, three pass break-ups, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble.
Baltimore Ravens: Rise of Patrick Queen 'A Testament to LSU'

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz expects Patrick Queen to make an immediate impact in part because of the caliber of players that emerge from LSU.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Lamar Jackson Comes to Terms With Socia Distancing Restrictions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have much of a problem with quarantine restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Fantasy Sports Today: Drafting QB in Round 1? Not So Fast!

That long-standing fantasy tradition of not taking a QB in the first round might end because of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Corey Parson

Baltimore Ravens Picked to Reach Super Bowl in 4 of Top 8 Scenarios

Baltimore Ravens potential Super-Bowl matchups include New Orleans Saints (30/1), San Francisco 49ers (30/1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30/1) and Cowboys (40/1).

Todd Karpovich

Nigel Warrior Among Six UDFAs to Sign with Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior is among six more undrafted free agents to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Rookie Geno Stone Embraces Underdog Role

Geno Stone was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round (219th overall) and was tabbed as the "steal of the draft" by some analysts.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Rookie James Proche's Unstoppable Work Ethic

James Proche is bringing swagger to the Baltimore Ravens. He wants to make an immediate impact among the core of receivers and on special teams.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Pernell McPhee

Pernell McPhee was enjoying a renaissance to his career in his second stint with the Baltimore Ravens and now he'll have an opportunity to make an even bigger impact.

Todd Karpovich

Early Odds Say Baltimore Ravens Won't Reach 14 Wins Again

Most of the prognosticators say the Baltimore Ravens will be hard-pressed to match their win total from last season.

Todd Karpovich

by

BillEnright

Ben Bredeson Adds Interior O-Line Power to Baltimore Ravens

Ben Bredeson is ready to compete for playing time at all three spots on the interior offensive line — center, left guard and right guard.

Todd Karpovich