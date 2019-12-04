Raven
Ravens Sign Two-Way Player Patrick Ricard to Extension

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens signed fullback/defensive tackle Patrick Ricard to a two-year extension through the 2021 season.

Ricard, 25, is a rare commodity in the NFL in that he is able to make an impact on both sides of the ball. He was eligible to become a free agent after the season.

"My role is bigger on offense," Ricard said earlier this season. "We have so many great players on defense to where we can just rotate guys and plug in guys that way, and then they know if I’m involved in the offense that much, you won’t be playing on the defense as much, so I’ll only be in certain packages.

"But, I make sure I’m doing everything on defense, because you never know if someone goes down, and they would need me.” 

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Ricard signed with the Ravens as an undrafted defensive lineman from Maine in 2017. He did not play fullback until he reached the NFL, where he has managed the majority of his snaps with the Ravens.  

On the season, Ricard has 231 snaps on offense, 127 snaps on defense and 78 snaps on special teams.

The Ravens have the league's top-ranked running attack (207.8 yards per game) with Ricard playing a key role in that success with his ability to throw devastating blocks.

Ricard has also caught eight passes for 47 yards with a touchdown this season. He leads all fullbacks in Pro-Bowl voting.  

Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed. 

Ravens Activate Special Team Ace Trawick from IR

Todd Karpovich
Special teams ace and safety Brynden Trawick was activated to the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster from injured reserve. To make room for Trawick, the team released safety Bennett Jackson, who then resigned with the New York Jets.

Never A Doubt With Justin Tucker

Todd Karpovich
Justin Tucker nailed a 49-yard field-goal attempt between the uprights, giving Baltimore a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. It was the 15th game-winning kick of his career.

Ravens Surge Past 49ers in Potential Super Bowl Preview

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards with a touchdown and Justin Tucker had the game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Video: Marshal Yanda Says Ravens Played Championship Football

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens' offensive line played a key role in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once against the league's top rush defense. The Ravens also converted a pair of crucial fourth-and-1 plays to extend drives.

Video: Lamar Jackson Lives By Philosophy of 'Nobody Cares, Work Harder'

Todd Karpovich
Lamar Jackson often wears a shirt with a slogan that reads "Nobody Cares, Work Harder." It's a reminder for the young Ravens quarterback to keep moving toward his goals despite any adversity.

Ravens Consensus No. 1 in Week 14 Power Rankings

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens took down the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 and edged to the top of numerous power rankings. Baltimore (10-2) is riding an eight-game win streak and is currently the top seed in the AFC playoffs race.

Ravens Have Bunker Mentality for Stretch Run

Todd Karpovich
Don't bother asking Ravens coach John Harbaugh about playoff seeding. Also, don't ask him what he it means to beat the best team in the NFC on a rain-soaked field. So, even though the Ravens currently own the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Harbaugh and his players are simply staying focused on the next game.

Flip the Script: Ravens Now Control AFC

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore is riding an eight-game winning streak and is tied with New England for the best record in the AFC at 10-2. However, the Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over the Patriots on Nov. 3.

Video: Instant Analysis of Ravens Victory Over 49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens escaped the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-swept game Week 13 that was a potential Super Bowl preview. My report from M&T Bank Stadium.

Video: Harbaugh Focused on Bills, Not Playoff Seeding

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is focused on the Buffalo Bills, not potential playoff seeding. Nonetheless, his team is sitting pretty. The Ravens now own the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race after a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.