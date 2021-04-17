Trystan Colon-Castillo and Kristian Welch Sign Exclusive Rights Tenders With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are keeping a pair of young players with a solid upside to compete for a roster spot this season.

Both center Trystan Colon-Castillo and inside linebacker Kristian Welch signed their exclusive rights tenders to remain with the team.

Colon-Castillo started at center in two games during his rookie campaign, filling in for Patrick Mekari. Colon-Castillo was part of an offensive line that helped the run attack amass a franchise-record 404 rushing yards in the 38-3 win at CincinnatiStarted at center in his NFL debut, seeing all 54 offensive

snaps at Pit. (12/2) on Jan. 3. The 404 rushing yards stand as the fourth most in an NFL game since 1950 and the second most since the 1970 merger.

Colon-Castillo started at center in his NFL debut, seeing all 54 offensive snaps at Pittsburgh on Dec. 2.

“He did a nice job. He played well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the Bengals game. "He’d been practicing well. He played well in the previous game that he played against Pittsburgh. I thought he did a good job. So, with Patrick [Mekari] being hurt, we thought that was the best route to go, in terms of just building the entire offensive line. I think those guys played a good game. Lamar [Jackson], obviously, was the catalyst to that."

Welch played in eight games as a rookie, primarily on special teams, producing four tackles for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return (fourth in the NFL) and 21.1 yards per kickoff return (10th). He made his postseason debut on special teams in the 20-13 Wild Card Playoff win against the Titans.