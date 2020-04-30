Baltimore Ravens Officially Sign Three Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens continued to add more talent to their roster with the official signing of three rookie free agents.

The players are:

Trystan Colon-Castillo, Center, Missouri

• A three-year (2017-19) starting center who was heralded for his leadership, strength and durability as an anchor of Missouri’s offensive line…Started all 38 games of his career before declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior season

• Started all 12 contests in 2019 and was part of an O-line that helped the Tigers’ rushing attack average 151.7 yards per game…Mizzou rushed for a season-high 259 yards and 3 TDs in the win against Southeast Missouri.

Tyler Huntley, Quarterback, Utah

• A first-team All-Pac-12 honoree in 2019, Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury…Was 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all time in career wins by a Utah QB…Completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 TDs and 20 INTs, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 TDs…Set the school record for career completion percentage (67.2), while his 20 career 200-yard passing games rank fourth all time in Utah history…Was a two-time honorable mention Pac-12 All-Academic honoree (2017-18).

• During his 2019 senior season, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award…Was named Co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Conference honors…Started all 14 games, going 220-of-301 passing for 3,092 yards, 19 TDs and just 4 INTs…Added 290 rushing yards and 5 ground scores…Finished the season ranked second (Joe Burrow) in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in completion percentage (73.1), fifth in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in passing efficiency (177.6) and third in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in yards per pass attempt (10.3)…Was a two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honoree (at Washington and at Washington State).

Nick Vogel, Kicker – Alabama Birmingham

• Finished his career as the third-leading scorer (269 points) in UAB history and holds the school record for career PAT percentage (97.7%, 128-of-131).

• As a senior, connected on 19-of-23 FGAs and 37-of-37 PATs, also leading the team with 95 points…Nailed a season-long 49-yarder in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl vs. No. 20 Appalachian State...Named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 14 after making a career-best 4 FGs and scoring 15 points at UTSA.