RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Baltimore Ravens Officially Sign Three Rookie Free Agents

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens continued to add more talent to their roster with the official signing of three rookie free agents.

The players are: 

Trystan Colon-Castillo, Center, Missouri

• A three-year (2017-19) starting center who was heralded for his leadership, strength and durability as an anchor of Missouri’s offensive line…Started all 38 games of his career before declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior season

• Started all 12 contests in 2019 and was part of an O-line that helped the Tigers’ rushing attack average 151.7 yards per game…Mizzou rushed for a season-high 259 yards and 3 TDs in the win against Southeast Missouri.

USATSI_13393825

Tyler Huntley, Quarterback, Utah

• A first-team All-Pac-12 honoree in 2019, Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury…Was 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all time in career wins by a Utah QB…Completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 TDs and 20 INTs, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 TDs…Set the school record for career completion percentage (67.2), while his 20 career 200-yard passing games rank fourth all time in Utah history…Was a two-time honorable mention Pac-12 All-Academic honoree (2017-18).

• During his 2019 senior season, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award…Was named Co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Conference honors…Started all 14 games, going 220-of-301 passing for 3,092 yards, 19 TDs and just 4 INTs…Added 290 rushing yards and 5 ground scores…Finished the season ranked second (Joe Burrow) in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in completion percentage (73.1), fifth in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in passing efficiency (177.6) and third in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in yards per pass attempt (10.3)…Was a two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honoree (at Washington and at Washington State).

USATSI_13859196

Nick Vogel, Kicker – Alabama Birmingham

• Finished his career as the third-leading scorer (269 points) in UAB history and holds the school record for career PAT percentage (97.7%, 128-of-131).

• As a senior, connected on 19-of-23 FGAs and 37-of-37 PATs, also leading the team with 95 points…Nailed a season-long 49-yarder in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl vs. No. 20 Appalachian State...Named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 14 after making a career-best 4 FGs and scoring 15 points at UTSA.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson's Rushing and Passing Yards Projections

Lamar Jackson saw his projections set by Caesars Sportsbook with the over/under for rushing yards and over/under for passing yards at 3,199.5.

Todd Karpovich

Geno Stone Brings Football Savvy to Baltimore Ravens

Iowa safety Geno Stone initially caught the attention of the Baltimore Ravens because of his football I.Q.

Todd Karpovich

Devin Duvernay Has Baltimore Ravens Excited

Coach John Harbaugh almost jumped out of his seat and pumped his first when the Baltimore Ravens landed Devin Duvernay in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Roster Tracker Updates

The Baltimore Ravens recently added 10 players via the 2020 NFL Draft and could add more than 20 undrafted players. Here's a current breakdown of the roster.

Todd Karpovich

J.K. Dobbins Represents Future of Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were not in the market for a running back in this year's NFL Draft, but J.K. Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Ranked Second in Post-Draft Power Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens had a successful 2020 NFL Draft, which has kept them in the upper echelon of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option for Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore exercised the fifth-year option of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Add OL D.J. Fluker from Seattle

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was released by the Seahawks over the weekend.

Todd Karpovich

FSU Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen Linked to Ravens in 2021

SI's Kevin Hanson recently put together his "Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft" and has the Ravens taking FSUSafety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Todd Karpovich

Rookies Shake Up Baltimore Ravens' Depth Chart

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for several of their draft picks as far as being ready to take over a starting role.

Todd Karpovich