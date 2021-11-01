Ravens Sitting Pretty for Fourth Straight Playoff Berth

BALTIMORE — The Ravens currently own the third seed in the AFC playoffs heading into Week 9.

And for the fourth consecutive week, there is a new No. 1 seed.

The Tennessee Titans (6-2) took over the top spot with a come-from-behind victory over the Indianapolis Colts (3-5). However, Tennessee suffered a major setback with a potential season-ending foot injury to running back Derrick Henry, who leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) own the two seed by virtue of their victory over the Ravens in Week 1.

Following the Ravens, the Buffalo Bills (5-2) hold the fourth seed and have played inconsistently this season. However, Buffalo should not be threatened in the AFC East.

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) suffered a surprise loss to the New York Jets in Week 8 and fell to the fifth seed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) have found their footing and took over the sixth seed with a victory over the Cleveland Browns (4-4). Pittsburgh won the game despite not having a kicker in the entire second half.

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) own the final spot, well ahead of the defending AFC champions, Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), who are in last place.

The Ravens are 0-1 in the division following last week's loss to Cincinnati in Week 7. The Bengals and Steelers are 1-1 and the Browns are 0-1.

Baltimore does not play another division game until Nov. 28 when it hosts Cleveland on Sunday night. The Ravens play at the Steelers one week later and then have a rematch with the Browns, who will be coming off their bye.

The Ravens play at Cincinnati on Dec. 26.

The AFC North title could come down to the final week of the season when the Ravens host the Steelers in the finale.