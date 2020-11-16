Ravens Center Matt Skura Asks People Not to 'Threaten' His Family After Patriots Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens center Matt Skura posted a note on Instagram asking people not to send "hateful or threatening" messages to his family after he had some errant snaps in the team's 23-17 loss to the Patriots.

Skura has struggled over the last two games.

Last week in a 24-10 victory over the Colts, Skura was dealing with a cut on his hand that led to some high and wide snaps.

Skura had some of the same challenges Week 10 against New England. In one instance, he sailed the ball past running back Mark Ingram who was lined up in the "Wildcat" that gave the Patriots the ball. Later, another bad snap that got past quarterback Lamar Jackson cost the Ravens 16 yards late in the fourth quarter.

"The hand injury is not a factor," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Monday following the game."The snaps concern us, absolutely. That was very costly in the game. It’s a tough deal. Matt knows he has to get those snaps back there. Nobody feels worse about that than he does."

Jackson defended Skura after the Patriots game that was played in a steady rain and heavy wind.

“The ball was just wet," Jackson said. "The ball was just … [We] couldn’t do anything about it. [Matt Skura] was trying to do the best of his ability, and I was trying to work with him. But things happen, especially in conditions like this.”

Baltimore is 6-3 and currently holds the seventh and final spot for the playoffs. The Ravens play the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Last year, Skura was having his best season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. He also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.