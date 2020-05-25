Ravens Smash-Mouth Offense Fits Ben Bredeson Just Fine

Baltimore Ravens rookie Ben Bredeson sees himself as the perfect fit for the team's smash-mouth attack.

The Ravens love to run the football and they set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

Running back Mark Ingram thinks Baltimore can be even more explosive this year with the addition of J.K. Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State.

Bredeson is prepared to help the Ravens stomp for even more yards in 2020.

"Every offensive lineman loves running the football," Bredeson said. "And, coming to a team like Baltimore, where that’s such a heavy emphasis, it’s really exciting, and I couldn’t have picked a better offense to be drafted to. I’m just really excited to get there and start competing."

The Ravens selected Bredeson in the fourth round (143rd overall pick) in this year's NFL draft.

Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Wolverines. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice.

Adding depth to the offensive line is a key priority for Baltimore. The Ravens have to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda.

Bredeson and fellow rookie Tyre Phillips could be competing for that job at right guard with Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

All three players provide valuable depth.

Bredeson expects to be challenged every day in practice when matching up with some of the Ravens' stout defensive linemen, such as Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams.

"These are guys that we all grew up watching, and it’s very exciting to have these stars on the defensive line that you get to go up against every single day," Bredeson said. "It’s going to make me better, and hopefully I can make them better. It’s great for practice and camp – going into that realm – and as it transitions into the games, it’s really nice knowing that you have those guys on your defensive line on your team, who can get those stops and get you the ball back.”