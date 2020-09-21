Ravens Week 2 Snap-Count Analysis: 10 players have 100% Participation

The Ravens had six players play every snap on offense and four others have 100 percent participation on defense.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, left guard Bradley Bozeman, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Matt Skura, right guard Tyre Phillips, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley played every snap on offense.

Stanley appeared to injure his ankle but was able to stay in the game. Jackson was sacked four times.

Browns and Bozeman also played every snap in a 38-6 season-opening victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Phillips, a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, won the starting job at right guard in place of the retired Marshal Yanda and had some struggles with Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who finished with a pair of sacks and three quarterback hits.

The Ravens had 407 yards of total offense, compared to 304 yards for the Texans.

On defense, safeties DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were the only players to play every snap. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was 25 of 36 for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception (89.5 rating).

Clark also led the team with 73 snaps against the Browns. He wears a green dot on his helmet, indicating that he was relaying play calls from coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (3 snaps) suffered a season-ending knee injury. Anthony Averett (23 snaps) struggled in his absence.

Rookie Patrick Queen led all of the linebackers with 42 snaps (71 percent). He led the team in tackles for a second consecutive week with seven.

The Ravens' deep group of running backs just about evenly shared opportunities. Mark Ingram led with 27 snaps (42 percent), followed by Gus Edwards with 20 snaps (31 percent) and rookie J.K. Dobbins who also had 20 snaps.

Baltimore finished with 230 yards on the ground.

Edwards led the way with 73 yards on 10 carries.

Ingram put the game away when he took a direct snap on 4th-and-1 and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 30-13 lead. He finished with 55 yards on nine carries. Ingram put the game away when he took a direct snap on 4th-and-1 and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 30-13 lead. He finished with 55 yards on nine carries.

Dobbins had an impressive 24-yard run where he was able to keep his balance by putting his hand on the turf that led to a key first down late in the game.