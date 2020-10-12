Ravens Snap-Count Analysis: Right Guard Rotation

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had to do some shuffling on the offensive line with right guard Tyre Phillips out with a shoulder injury.

The rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State had started in each of the past four games.

Backup center Patrick Mekari started at Phillips spot and played 45 of 63 snaps (71%). Ben Powers also received playing at right guard, participating in 18 snaps (29%).

"[The plan was] to give them a chance to go play and then come back out and watch the game a little bit. They’re both good players," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They both are ready to play. And not to put too much on their plate if we didn’t have to, because we had both of them available to play.

"So, I thought that … it worked out well for us. I’m looking forward to seeing the tape to see how they played, but it was [offensive line coach] ‘Joe D’s’ [Joe D’Alessandris] idea, and I think it worked out really well."

Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Matt Skura and left guard Bradley Bozeman played every snap on offense. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played 62 snaps (98%).

Hollywood Brown led the wide receivers with 54 snaps (86%) and caught six passes for 77 yards with a touchdown.

On defense, safeties DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark, along with cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters played all 67 snaps on defense. Each of those players recorded a sack. Peters had an interception and Humphrey forced a fumble that led to a touchdown.

Fellow cornerback Jimmy Smith played 52 snaps (78%) and also had a sack.

Rookie Patrick Queen led the linebackers with 52 snaps and finished with a team-high six tackles, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries — one of which he returned for a 52-yard touchdown.

"He was all over the field. I just thought he was better in coverage," Harbaugh said. "I thought he did a really good job after the first completion. He did a good job manning Zone Coverage, and he just played a really solid game.”