Ravens Snap-Count Analysis: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins Split Workload

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered an ankle injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half.

Gus Edwards narrowly got the majority of snaps with Ingram out and had an uneven performance in the 30-28 victory. Edwards played 32 snaps  (44%) and finished with just 26 yards on 14 carries (1.9 ypc) with a touchdown. 

Rookie J.K. Dobbins finished with 28 yards on nine carries (3.1 ypc) over 30 snaps (41%). Ingram played nine snaps (12%) and had 20 yards on five carries. 

“It’s always tough to see somebody like Mark [Ingram II] go down, even if it’s not even too serious, because I want to see him succeed and do great things," Dobbins said. "Going out there, I felt like I was ready for it, and I feel like my teammates helped me. So, it was good to get thrown in the fire at this moment, but we have to do better.” 

Both nose tackle Brandon Williams (COVID-19 protocol) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion) out of the lineup. Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders finished with 118 yards on nine carries (13.1 ypc). Wentz had five carries for 49 yards with a touchdown.

Justin Ellis took over Williams' spot and played 33 snaps (46%) and finished with one tackle. 

The absences of Williams and Wolfe allowed a pair of rookies — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — to get some extended playing time. Madubuike, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, played 25 snaps (35%) and had two tackles. Washington, a fifth-round pick from Texas Tech, played 20 snaps (28%) and did not register a tackle. 

"We have young guys who you’ve got to talk to them and tell them, ‘Hey, this is your opportunity," said Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who had three sacks. "Step up and play the game the best you can. Let’s go out here and have some fun and play football.’ But it was definitely one of those things where it’s like, ‘Oh, man,’ You hate to see it, but you know it’s always a possibility with this current climate [that] we’re in.”

Jihan Ward played 20 snaps (28%) at defensive end and had two tackles and a quarterback hit. 

