SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens snaps count: Chuck Clark in the game for every defensive play

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Ravens safety Chuck Clark led the team with 73 snaps in a 38-6 season-opening victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Clark wore a green dot on his helmet, indicating that he was relaying play calls from coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. As a result, Clark was involved with 100 percent of the snaps on defense. He had solid communication with fellow safety DeShon Elliott, who played 72 snaps (99 percent).

Cornerback Marcus Peters was third, playing 71 snaps (97 percent). Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey had to briefly leave the game with a shoulder injury but still managed 69 snaps.

Rookie Patrick Queen led the linebackers with 54 snaps (74 percent). Queen had a team-high eight tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He started next to another rookie, Malik Harrison who also played effectively with four tackles over 21 snaps (29 percent).

Newly acquired Derek Wolfe led all of the defensive linemen with 52 snaps (71 percent) with three tackles. 

On offense, right tackle Orlando Browns Jr. and left guard Bradley Bozeman played every snap (59). Bozeman and Brown also played every snap last season, an impressive streak of durability.

Tyre Phillips, a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, won the starting job at right guard in place of the retired Marshal Yanda and held his own against Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett. Phillips played 56 snaps (95 percent).

That worked out well for the Ravens because Fluker had to step in at left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with an ankle injury. Fluker wound up playing 24 snaps, compared to 35 for Stanley. 

Among the running backs, rookie J.K. Dobbins led the way with 23 snaps, ahead of Mark Ingram (21) and Gus Edwards (15). Dobbins had a pair of touchdowns in his debut. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens report card following 38-6 victory over Browns

The Ravens passed their first test of the season with flying colors.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens rookies looking to build on solid debut

Several Ravens rookies, including J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Queen, Tyre Phillips and Devin Duvernay, shined in their debut against the Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens show balance on offense to run away from Browns

It certainly wasn't the most dominant performance by the Ravens' running attack.However, it was more than enough to control the tempo against the Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens 'Game Balls' after 38-6 victory over the Browns

The Ravens outclassed the Cleveland Browns 38-6 in the regular-season opener. It was a dream start after a tumultuous offseason caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens outwork, outclass Browns in regular-season opener

Lamar Jackson methodically picked apart Cleveland’s secondary for much of the afternoon, leading the Baltimore to a 38-6 victory in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns: Week 1 Halftime Report

The Ravens managed to overcome a couple of mistakes to stay in control of the first half, opening a 24-6 lead over the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Pregame Notes: Ravens Jimmy Smith, Browns JC Tretter cleared to play

Ravens Jimmy Smith was able to play after being added to the injury list with back spasms. Browns starting center JC Tretter (knee) was also cleared to play.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns Game Day: How they match up

The Ravens and Browns renew their AFC North rivalry in the 2020 regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Injuries 'open door' for younger players on Ravens special teams

The Ravens could rely on some of their rookies to make an impact on special teams in light of the recent injuries to Chris Moore and Justice Hill.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti meets with players to discuss social issues

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti met with several players to discuss the organizations' commitment to social justice issues and plans moving forward to support various initiatives for the cause.

Todd_Karpovich