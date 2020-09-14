Ravens snaps count: Chuck Clark in the game for every defensive play

BALTIMORE — Ravens safety Chuck Clark led the team with 73 snaps in a 38-6 season-opening victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Clark wore a green dot on his helmet, indicating that he was relaying play calls from coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. As a result, Clark was involved with 100 percent of the snaps on defense. He had solid communication with fellow safety DeShon Elliott, who played 72 snaps (99 percent).

Cornerback Marcus Peters was third, playing 71 snaps (97 percent). Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey had to briefly leave the game with a shoulder injury but still managed 69 snaps.

Rookie Patrick Queen led the linebackers with 54 snaps (74 percent). Queen had a team-high eight tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He started next to another rookie, Malik Harrison who also played effectively with four tackles over 21 snaps (29 percent).

Newly acquired Derek Wolfe led all of the defensive linemen with 52 snaps (71 percent) with three tackles.

On offense, right tackle Orlando Browns Jr. and left guard Bradley Bozeman played every snap (59). Bozeman and Brown also played every snap last season, an impressive streak of durability.

Tyre Phillips, a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, won the starting job at right guard in place of the retired Marshal Yanda and held his own against Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett. Phillips played 56 snaps (95 percent).

That worked out well for the Ravens because Fluker had to step in at left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with an ankle injury. Fluker wound up playing 24 snaps, compared to 35 for Stanley.

Among the running backs, rookie J.K. Dobbins led the way with 23 snaps, ahead of Mark Ingram (21) and Gus Edwards (15). Dobbins had a pair of touchdowns in his debut.