Ravens-Chiefs Snap Count Analysis: O-Line Plays Entire Game

BALTIMORE — The Chiefs routed the Ravens 34-20 before a national Monday night audience.

Baltimore's offensive line — right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., right tackle Tyre Phillips, center Matt Skura, left guard Bradley and left tackle played all of the 56 snaps. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played every snap, but the offense was ineffective, being outgained by 289 yards (517 to 228).

Willie Snead led the wide receivers with 47 snaps (84%). The Ravens could not make any plays downfield so Snead tried to get open from the slot. He finished with two receptions for four yards.

Rookie J.K. Dobbins had the most snaps (24) among the running backs for the second time in three weeks. Dobbins had just one carry for six yards, but led the team with four receptions for 48 yards.

It was a night to forget for the entire offense.

On defense, safeties DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark, along with cornerback Marcus Peters, were the only players to be on the field for every snap. Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not far behind with 74 snaps (99%).

The secondary struggled mightily and allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for 385 yards with four touchdowns.

Matt Judon led the linebackers with 56 snaps (75%). Rookie Patrick Queen played 47 snaps (63%) before being replaced late in the game by Chris Board (7 snaps, 9%). Queen had a costly horse-collar penalty.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell had the most snaps on the defensive line (53, 71%). However, struggled to contain Mahomes and did not manage a sack.