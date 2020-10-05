Ravens Snap Count Analysis Vs. Washington Football Team

D.J. Fluker was forced into action against the Washington Football Team and played every snap in the 31-17 victory

The Ravens had to make an adjustment to their offensive line when Pro-Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is unable to play because of a shoulder injury.

Baltimore moved right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the left side and Fluker shifted into the role on the right side. Brown and center Matt Skura also played every snap in the game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked once and the Ravens ran for 144 yards with the changes to the offensive line. Jackson was replaced by Robert Griffin III in the fourth quarter when Baltimore held a double-digit lead. Jackson played 47 snaps (82%) and Griffin played 10 snaps (18%).

Among the running backs, Gus Edwards led the team with 22 snaps (39%), followed by rookie J.K. Dobbins (21 snaps, 37% ) and Mark Ingram (14 snaps, 25%).

Jackson led the team with 53 yards rushing, followed by Edwards (38 yards), Ingram (34 yards) and Dobbins (16 yards).

Hollywood Brown had the most snaps among the wide receivers with 43 snaps (75%), followed by tight ends Nick Boyle 38 snaps (67%) and Mark Andrews (37 snaps, 65%).

On defense, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and strong safety Chuck Clark were the only players to play all of the snaps (71 ).

Cornerback Marcus Peters played 66 snaps (93%), and free safety DeShon Elliott was on the field for 63 snaps (83%). Cornerback Anthony Averett played 62 snaps (87%) and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen had a bounce-back game with 57 snaps and led the team with 12 tackles.