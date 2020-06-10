RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Willie Snead IV Is An Unsung Hero for Ravens, Analytics Show

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV is often lauded by his coaches and teammates for his work ethic. 

The analytics show he is also an unsung, valuable playmaker.

The Pro Football Network recently released its list for the NFL's most valuable receivers using a pair of key metrics — Offensive Share Metric (OSM) and the Relative Athletic Score (RAS). 

The OSM measures how much influence players have over their own statistics, and how much impact they had on the offense overall. The RAS measures the athleticism of NFL prospects by combining their pre-draft measurements, such as their height and weight, and their 40-yard dash times, into a single score.

Snead ranked 10th among all NFL receivers using those metrics, which underscore how the league's most valuable wide receivers in the NFL are often not the most athletic.

"It isn’t just that these wide receivers have varying degrees of overall athleticism, either," Lucas Ellinas, an analyst for the Pro Football Network, wrote. "Many of those ten players excelled in entirely different areas. Take Lockett, for example. He weighed in at less than 5’10” and 182 pounds, but he had a high-speed score, running a 4.4 40-yard dash."

In addition to Snead, the other nine players that made the list were:

1. Hunter Renfrow (Raiders) 

2. Deebo Samuel (49ers) 

3. Cooper Kupp (Rams) 

4. Michael Thomas (Saints)

5. Tyler Lockett (Seahawks) 

6. Adam Humphries (Titans)

7. Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) 

8. Albert Wilson (Dolphins) 

9. Robert Woods (Rams)

The Ravens signed wide receiver Snead to a one-year contract extension in October worth $6 million. He had been in the final year of a two-year, $7 million deal he signed in 2018.

Last season, Snead finished with 31 receptions for 339 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, He was also an effective blocker for the Ravens record-setting run defense. 

"Players like Renfrow and Snead might never rack up 1,000-yard seasons or make multiple Pro Bowls, but they can still be incredibly valuable pieces for their teams,"Ellinas wrote. "More importantly, they show that an athletic receiver can only have a similar amount of value if they can back up their physical prowess with technical skill."

  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: The Cornerbacks

With Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, the Baltimore Ravens are deep at cornerback.

Todd Karpovich

Will Lamar Jackson Lead Ravens Running Attack Again?

Lamar Jackson might run less this year and beyond for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson was NFL MVP last season as a dual-threat quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Coaches Return to Team Headquarters

The coaches for the Baltimore Ravens returned to the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., according to their website.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell Make All-Analytics Team

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive tackle Calais Campbell earned a spot on the NFL Analytics Team developed by Cynthia Frelund, of the NFL Network.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: Wide Receivers

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong group of young wide receivers and there will be fierce competition to grab a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Todd Karpovich

Family Comes First for Ravens Rookie Malik Harrison

Baltimore Ravens rookie Malik Harrison's tight bond with his father paved the way for his stellar career at Ohio State.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Top 5 Playmakers Heading into 2020 Season

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have playmakers on both sides of the ball and should be able to create matchup problems for most of its opponents.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Will Be a Key Downfield Threat for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a downfield target for quarterback Lamar Jackson

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Tight Ends

With Mark Andrew and Nick Boyle, the Baltimore Ravens lead the Browns, Steelers and Bengals in power rankings for tight ends.

Todd Karpovich

Former, Current Ravens React to Drew Brees' Comments

Former and current players for the Baltimore Ravens criticized comments by Drew Brees at a time when the sports world was trying to promote social justice.

Todd Karpovich