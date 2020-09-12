SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens owner meets with players to discuss social issues

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti met with several players to discuss the organizations' commitment to social justice issues heading into the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns. 

The Ravens have been one of the most vocal teams in terms of supporting racial equality. Bisciotti has made several public statements supporting the players' right to stand up for the beliefs and already donated more than $1 million for social-justice programs. 

"We have a couple committees that have followed up on specific actions," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "And actually, I don’t think [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] would mind me saying, [that] he came in yesterday and talked to the leadership committee about his plans and what he’s planning on doing and where he stood. It was really a powerful, strong thing in how strongly he feels in support of the players and what he’s planning. 

"I can’t divulge all the plans, but I want you to know it’s not just talk, it’s not just symbolism, which is good, but it’s action on a large scale. Man, our guys are fired up about that. Our position is really the same as it has always been. It hasn’t changed from the beginning. 

Harbaugh said the players will have the freedom to make a statement before the game against the Browns. Whatever they choose to do, it will be a unified decision throughout the organization. 

"We’ll be out there, and we’ll be standing or kneeling or clasping or whatever guys choose to do," Harbaugh said said. "But we’ll be respecting one another, each other’s opinions, and we’ll be supporting each other in that. I hope if there’s any kind of symbolism, if there’s any kind of message there, it’s not intended to be, so much, as it is just an unspoken message about what a team is all about; that we believe in one another, we support one another, we respect one another and that we’re together. I hope our country can do it just like a football team does, in that sense.”

The Ravens' players appreciate Bisciotti's support. The Ravens pride themselves on being a tight-knit organization. 

We had the previous situation with guys who were here," safety Chuck Clark said.. "Guys didn’t know what was going to come with it when we played Jacksonville over in London – if they would get cut whether they chose to take knee. So, just being able to hear the ownership of this team and the head of this team back and support us, to know that they are on the same page with us, and they understand the things that are going on in this country and that a lot of people are tired of … And players on this team that we deal with, they’re tired of those things. 

"So, they understand where we’re coming from, and they’re 100% supporting us and backing us.”

