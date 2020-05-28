RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Baltimore Ravens Draw Inspiration from Ray Lewis, Ed Reed

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have tried to be creative engaging their players amid the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The team has held virtual meetings with the players that have included some special guests.

Two of those visitors have been a pair of former players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

USATSI_13149792
Ravens Hall-of-Famers Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Jonathan Ogden

Receiver Miles Boykin said coach John Harbaugh has done a solid job keeping the players inspired and ready to work. 

"We might start off with a team meeting with everybody in there, and ‘Harbs’ will have a guest speaker," Boykin said "We actually had Ed Reed, and the week before that we had Ray Lewis. So, for us, it just depends on day the day. We'll have a speaker, and then we'll break off. 

For offense, we'll go into position meetings. So, we'll meet with Coach [David] Culley and the rest of the receivers. We'll be in there, and then we'll go into the special teams meeting, and then we'll end it there.”

However, there are some restrictions on how many people can attend virtual meetings. Still, the players appreciate the time and insight they glean from players like Lewis and Reed, both of whom are regarded as two of the greatest players in the history of the NFL.  

“It was unfortunate, at the Ray Lewis one, there were only 100 people that were allowed to be in, so I wasn't able to hear much," Stanley said. "But some of the things Ed Reed said were very inspirational, and just kind of try to hold those things to your heart and just remember them."

Overall, the players admit it's been a challenge getting ready for the season. There is hope both training camp and the 2020 regular season will proceed as planned. 

"Are we behind on where we would be in our normal year? Maybe, but since the whole league is doing that, not really,"Boykin said. "Obviously, we’re doing as much as we can now in terms of knowledge of the game. There’s only so much you can do in meetings without being able to go out on the field, and that stuff is kind of left here. 

"I think the biggest thing for us is to just stay committed to this process and get out of it what we can, whatever that takes. Obviously, our team needs to do that in order to be ready for the season. But other than that, I don’t think it’s going to be a disadvantage, because everybody else is doing it in the league.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ronnie Stanley Feeling No Pressure for New Deal with Ravens

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team want to lock him down before he can test the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Opening Under Armour Performance Center

The Baltimore Ravens are moving forward with plans to open their training complex in Owings Mills, Md. However, coaches and players are still not allowed to return to the Under Armour Performance Center, per NFL rules.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Embracing Potential to Be a 'Great Team'

The Ravens are not backing down from the lofty expectations surrounding the team. At the same, the players are taking nothing for granted.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Plans to Train with Receivers in Florida

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will work out with some of his receivers in Florida the first week of June.

Todd Karpovich

Tiki Barber Fuels More Rumors About Antonio Brown to Ravens

Retired NFL running back and current analyst Tiki Barber recently fueled more speculation that Antonio Brown could sign with Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Running Backs

The Baltimore Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries. They have even more talent in the backfield this season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Smash-Mouth Offense Fits Ben Bredeson Just Fine

Baltimore Ravens rookie Ben Bredeson sees himself as the perfect fit for the team's smash-mouth attack.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Looking to Acquire Jamal Adams ... Again?

If the Baltimore Ravens are indeed thinking about a trade for Jamal Adams, it won't be the first time they've inquired about the Jets' play-making safety.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens See Huge Upside to Passing Attack in 2020

While the Baltimore Ravens' passing attack might rank behind their AFC North rivals, they can close the gap behind league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

'Ravens North' Jets Add Another Former Baltimore Player

Joe Flacco became the latest former player for the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the New York Jets.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich