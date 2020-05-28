Baltimore Ravens Draw Inspiration from Ray Lewis, Ed Reed

The Baltimore Ravens have tried to be creative engaging their players amid the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has held virtual meetings with the players that have included some special guests.

Two of those visitors have been a pair of former players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

Ravens Hall-of-Famers Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Jonathan Ogden

Receiver Miles Boykin said coach John Harbaugh has done a solid job keeping the players inspired and ready to work.

"We might start off with a team meeting with everybody in there, and ‘Harbs’ will have a guest speaker," Boykin said "We actually had Ed Reed, and the week before that we had Ray Lewis. So, for us, it just depends on day the day. We'll have a speaker, and then we'll break off.

For offense, we'll go into position meetings. So, we'll meet with Coach [David] Culley and the rest of the receivers. We'll be in there, and then we'll go into the special teams meeting, and then we'll end it there.”

However, there are some restrictions on how many people can attend virtual meetings. Still, the players appreciate the time and insight they glean from players like Lewis and Reed, both of whom are regarded as two of the greatest players in the history of the NFL.

“It was unfortunate, at the Ray Lewis one, there were only 100 people that were allowed to be in, so I wasn't able to hear much," Stanley said. "But some of the things Ed Reed said were very inspirational, and just kind of try to hold those things to your heart and just remember them."

Overall, the players admit it's been a challenge getting ready for the season. There is hope both training camp and the 2020 regular season will proceed as planned.

"Are we behind on where we would be in our normal year? Maybe, but since the whole league is doing that, not really,"Boykin said. "Obviously, we’re doing as much as we can now in terms of knowledge of the game. There’s only so much you can do in meetings without being able to go out on the field, and that stuff is kind of left here.

"I think the biggest thing for us is to just stay committed to this process and get out of it what we can, whatever that takes. Obviously, our team needs to do that in order to be ready for the season. But other than that, I don’t think it’s going to be a disadvantage, because everybody else is doing it in the league.”