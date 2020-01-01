RavenMaven
Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. 

Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level.

Horton has also been effective coaching this unit. After a shaky game against the Jets, the Ravens came up big over the final two games. In the season finale against Pittsburgh, Baltimore forced a fumble by punter Jordan Berry that was recovered for a touchdown in the 21-10 victory. Baltimore also converted a first down on a fake punt inside their own 11-yard line. 

"We were hitting on all cylinders," Horton said. "Our guys, we challenged them. We've been challenging them all year to kind of go out there and, ‘Let's just go finish strong. Let's try to have our best game.’ And those guys, they did that. They showed up. It was a huge statement for us and making a good statement moving forward as we get ready for this next game.”

The Ravens have the best kick in NFL history with Justin Tucker. Punter Sam Koch didn't have a busy season because of Baltimore's record-setting offense, but was solid when called into action. Long-snapper Morgan Cox is a 10-year veteran who rarely is mentioned — that's a good thing for his position. 

 "I think some other teams would love to have those guys, and here they sit on our team," Horton said. "As a coaching staff, as a team, we're really fortunate to have those three guys, and [they are] still playing at a high level.”

Many playoff games come down to one kick or play on a key play on special teams. Horon know his players will be ready. 

“For special teams, it's all about fundamentals," Horton said. "We go back to the basics. We'll treat it like ... Those practices, they'll be set up like some of the practices we did earlier in the year, and [we'll] just hone in on fundamentals, just the little details of some things that might still be stopping us from hitting big returns and things like that. But we just go back to the basics and make sure that we're ready to roll.” 

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.

Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Harbaugh Outlines Postseason Bye Week Plan

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are in the enviable position of having an extra week to prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. John Harbaugh has a plan in place to make sure the players get some extra risk but also stay crisp.

Chuck Clark: Ravens Turnaround Was 'Crazy'

Todd Karpovich

Chuck Clark played a key role in the Ravens' turnaround this season. When fellow safety Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Clark stepped into the starting role. The Ravens (14-2) were sitting at 2-2 in that game, but closed out the rest of year with a 12-game winning streak.