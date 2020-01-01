Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season.

Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level.

Horton has also been effective coaching this unit. After a shaky game against the Jets, the Ravens came up big over the final two games. In the season finale against Pittsburgh, Baltimore forced a fumble by punter Jordan Berry that was recovered for a touchdown in the 21-10 victory. Baltimore also converted a first down on a fake punt inside their own 11-yard line.

"We were hitting on all cylinders," Horton said. "Our guys, we challenged them. We've been challenging them all year to kind of go out there and, ‘Let's just go finish strong. Let's try to have our best game.’ And those guys, they did that. They showed up. It was a huge statement for us and making a good statement moving forward as we get ready for this next game.”

The Ravens have the best kick in NFL history with Justin Tucker. Punter Sam Koch didn't have a busy season because of Baltimore's record-setting offense, but was solid when called into action. Long-snapper Morgan Cox is a 10-year veteran who rarely is mentioned — that's a good thing for his position.

"I think some other teams would love to have those guys, and here they sit on our team," Horton said. "As a coaching staff, as a team, we're really fortunate to have those three guys, and [they are] still playing at a high level.”

Many playoff games come down to one kick or play on a key play on special teams. Horon know his players will be ready.

“For special teams, it's all about fundamentals," Horton said. "We go back to the basics. We'll treat it like ... Those practices, they'll be set up like some of the practices we did earlier in the year, and [we'll] just hone in on fundamentals, just the little details of some things that might still be stopping us from hitting big returns and things like that. But we just go back to the basics and make sure that we're ready to roll.”