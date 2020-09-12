SI.com
Raven Country
Injuries to Moore, Hill 'open door' for younger players on Ravens special teams

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Chris Moore is one of the Ravens' most experienced players on special teams.

Second-year player Justice Hill entered the season atop the depth chart as the kick returner.

However, both of those players have been ruled out of the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Moore has missed several weeks of practice with a broken finger and Hill has been out with a thigh injury. 

As a result, the Ravens could rely on some of their rookies to make an impact on special teams. Coach John Harbaugh is confident the younger players are ready for the challenge. 

"Chris is a very experienced special teams player, but he hasn’t been with us for a couple weeks," Harbaugh said. "We knew we were going to have to adapt to him not being there this week, and we’ll see for next week. But it does open the door for some younger guys. [It’s] the same thing with Justice [Hill], if he can’t make it … Justice is a young guy, too, so he’s kind of in the same category as those guys. We like those guys; young, fast players out there. They’re learning how to play. They’ve got to step it up. They’ve got to play at that level." 

The Ravens could turn to Devin Duvernay, a rookie third-round pick from Texas, to handle the duties as the kick returner. Duvernay has been solid throughout training kick fielding kicks. 

James Proche, a sixth-round selection from SMU, could also get an opportunity. Willie Snead and Marquise Brown are also options. 

“Both those guys – James and Devin, along with Willie, along with Marquise  – those guys have all done a great job this camp of catching the football," Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. "I think we’ve put them through the ringer, and we’ve tried to make it very challenging on those guys. They’ve responded very well, and they’ll be exciting to see what those guys will do.”

Harbaugh acknowledged the Browns will pose a challenge under special teams coordinator coach Mike Priefer. He expects another hard-fought battle between division rivals. 

"We’re playing the Browns coached by [special teams coordinator] Coach Priefer, who is a very experienced special teams coach. His dad was one of the best to ever do it," Harbaugh said. "He knows what he’s doing [and] he has a bunch of guys who play hard. In this division, there are four really good special teams units [and] four really good coaches. 

"These guys all do a great job. You play seven, really, knock-down, drag-out special teams games in this division, and the Browns are one of those games year-in and year-out.”

